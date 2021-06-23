Cancel
Dickinson County, KS

Kindness of others leads to protective vest for Dickinson County K-9

Salina Post
Salina Post
 9 days ago
ABILENE - McCready, a K-9 with the Dickinson County Sheriff's Office, now has his own ballistic vest, thanks to a caring boy and generous donors. McCready received the vest on June 14 from Brady's K-9 Fund, which is run by 10-year-old Brady Snakovsky of Strongsville, Ohio. Leonard Morgan and Shirley Miller of Allentown, Penn., donated the money raised for McCready’s vest, according to a news release from the Dickinson County Sheriff's Office.

Salina Post

Salina Post

Salina, KS
Salina, Kansas, News, Opinion, Video, Sports, Entertainment, Obituaries, Weather, Cancellations. The most-read news website in Salina, Kansas. Member: Associated Press. Member: Kansas Association of Broadcasters. Member: LION Publishers.

