Kindness of others leads to protective vest for Dickinson County K-9
ABILENE - McCready, a K-9 with the Dickinson County Sheriff's Office, now has his own ballistic vest, thanks to a caring boy and generous donors. McCready received the vest on June 14 from Brady's K-9 Fund, which is run by 10-year-old Brady Snakovsky of Strongsville, Ohio. Leonard Morgan and Shirley Miller of Allentown, Penn., donated the money raised for McCready’s vest, according to a news release from the Dickinson County Sheriff's Office.salinapost.com