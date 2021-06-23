Kindness of others leads to protective vest for Dickinson County K-9

Police are investigating the early morning slashing of an above-ground pool in west Salina Wednesday. Clifford Dickey, 49, of Salina, told police that at approximately 3:50 a.m. Wednesday, he was awakened and saw on a security camera feed a white male entering his backyard, Salina Police Captain Paul Forrester said this morning. Dickey told police that the man was on the north side of his residence in the 900 block of Seneca, and that after a few minutes, the man exited the backyard.