Los Angeles, CA

Emma Stone & Dave McCary Are All Smiles For Rare Photos Together At Baseball Game

By Emily Selleck
HollywoodLife
 9 days ago
New parents Emma Stone and Dave McCary have posed for a rare snap while on a date night at a baseball game, three months after welcoming their baby girl Louise. Emma Stone, 32, and her husband Dave McCary, 35, have stepped out for a kid-free night! The new parents, who rarely pose for pics together, were all smiles while enjoying a date night on June 22 as they watched the San Diego Padres defeat the Los Angeles Dodgers 3-2. The sweet pair posed with baseball commentators Mark Grant and Don Orsillo while watching the game from a private booth. “La La Land…Naaahhhh… More like, Padre Land! Thanks to Emma Stone and her husband, David McCary, for visiting us in the booth. It was truly a pleasure! Go Padres! #bestactress,” Mark captioned a pic of himself with the couple on Twitter.

HollywoodLife

HollywoodLife.com is your digital destination for the very latest celebrity, entertainment, pop culture, fashion, beauty, fitness, women’s issues, and political news.

