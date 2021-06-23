Cancel
Congress & Courts

This Week Is A Proof Point On Infrastructure Spending, Sen. Coons Says

 11 days ago

NPR's Rachel Martin talks to Democratic Sen. Chris Coons of Delaware about whether lawmakers are getting any closer to landing a bipartisan deal on infrastructure, and other agenda items.

