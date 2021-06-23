This Week Is A Proof Point On Infrastructure Spending, Sen. Coons Says

Senator Todd Young (R-IN) joined Fox News Radio’s Guy Benson Show to give an update on the ongoing talks on Capitol hill about striking a bipartisan infrastructure deal. “So, Guy, the place I come down in is this bipartisan framework that I’ve been a part of producing is, it’s really frankly, it’s been a coup to come up with a much cheaper framework. I think less than half of what the administration had previously proposed for infrastructure. So it’s more targeted. It focuses on our nation’s core infrastructure, and it does so without increasing taxes, which seemingly was a red line for the far left. They wanted to increase taxes, whether it was good for the economy or not. And, you know, I’m really proud of the handiwork here. So I think we’ve got you know, I think we’ve got a decent path to victory. Increasingly, I think the president is apprehensive and anxious about his ability to get something done on a strictly partisan fashion, especially seeing as we’ve been able to pull in 10 of these Democrats who are increasingly invested in this bipartisan work product.”