1970 Porsche 917k used in Steve McQueen’s ‘Le Mans’ heading to auction

By Nexstar Media Wire
wgnradio.com
 10 days ago

Cover picture for the article(Motor Authority) – A 1970 Porsche 917K driven by Steve McQueen in the Hollywood icon’s racing opus “Le Mans” will cross the block at RM Sotheby’s 2021 Monterey auction, scheduled for Aug. 13-14. This car—chassis 026—was featured heavily in the 1971 film “Le Mans,” McQueen’s attempt to capture the essence...

wgnradio.com
