SMOKESTKZ has a very distinct voice that stands out amongst other musicians. His sound is always evolving and that’s what makes him unique. Some of his musical influences are Lil Wayne, Kevin gates and Future but he has mostly been influenced by southern music. He grew up listening to a lot of UGK, OutKast, Paul Wall and Slim Thug among others. He also learned a lot from legendary producer Mr. Lee, who sculpted a lot of the music that has been produced by the south in the last 25 years. The artist says that working with Mr.Lee definitely added some sauce to what he does.