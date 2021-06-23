Community Corners 06/23/21: Waubonsee Community College’s Fox Valley Campus

Becky Johnson has been the interim president of Oregon State University since May 1, 2021, and she’s focused on getting the university on a good path in a multitude of ways. After previous president F. King Alexander’s resignation, OSU is without a permanent president. And although Johnson says she won’t be a candidate for the seat, she wants to spend her year as interim making the job “so attractive for the next person that we will get an incredible leader to come.”