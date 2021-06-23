Community Corners 06/23/21: Waubonsee Community College’s Fox Valley Campus
If there’s one thing the pandemic highlighted, it was the medical profession. Waubonsee Community College has a campus that’s focused on it. The Aurora/Fox Valley Campus was renovated in 2016 and it’s primarily designed to train future health care professionals. You can learn to be an EMT, Nursing assistant among other things. It’s the perfect fit for students training for these in-demand careers. For more details on the Aurora Fox Valley campus, visit, Waubonsee.edu/foxvalley.wgnradio.com