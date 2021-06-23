6/23: Market Square Jam: The McKenzies

Blacksburg’s Market Square Jam is an official Crooked Road affiliated venue that provides fun and entertainment on Wednesday evenings, June through September. The Jam takes place at Market Square Park from 7-9 p.m. Catering to traditional Old Time music, the Market Square Jam brings musicians together to pick a tune, enjoy fun times with friends and family, and take in all that downtown Blacksburg has to offer. For more info and a complete line up, visit the Town’s site: https://www.blacksburg.govmarket-square-jam or Facebook, BlacksburgJams. See you tonight!