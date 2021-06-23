Cancel
Sanders says he's 'tired of talking' about Manchin, Sinema

By Jordain Carney
The Hill
 9 days ago
Sen. Bernie Sanders (I-Vt.) said on Wednesday that he is "tired of talking about" Sens. Joe Manchin (D-W.Va.) and Kyrsten Sinema (D-Ariz.), amid simmering frustrations within the party between progressives and centrists.

Sanders was asked during an interview with MSNBC's Andrea Mitchell about how Democrats get around the opposition from the two moderates on changing the 60-vote legislative filibuster, a significant hurdle to voting rights and other key Democratic priorities.

"I'm tired of talking about Mr. Manchin and Ms. Sinema. We have got to do what we can to bring people together. The American people, I think, all over this country understand now is the time to act," Sanders said.

Sanders also acknowledged that the party's ability to enact its priorities was "constrained" by only holding 50 seats in the Senate.

"We need a hell of a lot more Democrats in the Senate than we have right now," Sanders said.

The interview comes as progressives have grown increasingly frustrated at the slow pace of the party's agenda in the Senate, where they need 10 Republican senators to pass most legislation.

Republicans blocked a sweeping bill to overhaul federal elections this week, sparking fierce Democratic fury. Sanders, in a statement, urged his party to nix the 60-vote legislative filibuster.

"Now is the time for majority rule in the Senate. We must end the filibuster, pass sweeping voting rights legislation, and protect our democracy," Sanders said.

But to nix the legislative filibuster, Democrats need total unity from their caucus, something they don't have.

Both Sinema and Manchin reiterated this week that they are deeply opposed to getting rid of the 60-vote threshold and several others are viewed as wary.

Meanwhile, progressives are also itching for Democrats to pull the plug on bipartisan infrastructure talks and go it alone.

Sanders has pitched going up to $6 trillion for a massive infrastructure package and floated paying for roughly half of it, though the figure has drawn pushback from other members of the caucus who need to sign off.

"All that I'm saying ... it's time to have a budget that speaks to the needs of American working families and the climate crisis that we face, that's what I'm trying to do," Sanders said on Wednesday.

But in order to kick-start reconciliation — the budget process that allows Democrats to bypass the 60-vote filibuster — Democrats need all 50 of their members to agree.

Manchin hasn't said he's formally a "yes" but appeared to open the door while talking with reporters on Tuesday.

"Now, the size of the bill or what's going to be done — the scope of that, we’ve got to find out," Manchin said.

"First of all, we should be looking at: What do we do that we think that keeps us competitive and make some changes in the tax code? Once you find out what makes you competitive in the tax code, then you'll find out how much money you have to invest in this human infrastructure," he added.

Related
Congress & CourtsNew York Post

Here’s what Sen. Joe Manchin says about switching parties to GOP

Sen. Joe Manchin (D-W.Va.) said Thursday that he had “never considered” switching his party affiliation to the Republicans, despite drawing ire from far-left Democrats over his opposition to scrapping the legislative filibuster. “If switching a party, or whether you have a ‘D’ by your name or an ‘R’ by your...
Congress & CourtsPosted by
The Atlantic

Democrats Have 1 Option Left

Today’s Supreme Court decision further weakening the Voting Rights Act affirmed that the only way Democrats can reverse the wave of restrictive voting laws in GOP-controlled states is to pass new federal voting rights by curtailing the Senate filibuster. Congressional action has long seemed the only realistic lever for Democrats...
Congress & CourtsPosted by
The Hill

Senate hopefuls embrace nuking filibuster

Democratic candidates for the Senate are embracing the idea of killing off the legislative filibuster, a sign of the building support within the party for eliminating the rule. Doing so was once viewed as an outlier position among Democrats. Now candidates in states that will determine who wins the majority...
Energy IndustryNewsweek

ExxonMobil Lobbyist Reveals Joe Manchin 'Kingmaker' Among 11 Senators Targeted

A senior lobbyist for ExxonMobil has claimed the oil giant is secretly fighting legislative attempts to tackle climate change—and identified Democratic Senator Joe Manchin as one of the lawmakers targeted in the campaign. Lobbyist Keith McCoy's remarks were covertly recorded by Greenpeace UK's investigative platform Unearthed and shared with British...
Congress & CourtsPosted by
The Hill

Democrats face questions on whether they overpromised

Democrats facing a legislative logjam and divisions over their strategy are confronting a new problem: the worry that they overpromised supporters when they won back the White House and both chambers of Congress. The victories in the presidential race and in two Senate runoff elections in January were met with...
Congress & CourtsPosted by
The Hill

Ocasio-Cortez says Sinema wrong with defense of filibuster

Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez (D-N.Y.) pushed back Sunday on Sen. Kyrsten Sinema ’s (D-Ariz.) defense of the filibuster on NBC’s “Meet the Press.”. Ocasio-Cortez responded to an op-ed that Sinema wrote in The Washington Post on Monday in which the senator said that there would be "repeated radical reversals in federal policy, cementing uncertainty, deepening divisions and further eroding Americans’ confidence in our government“ if the filibuster was nixed.
Congress & CourtsPosted by
The Atlantic

Manchin and Sinema Now Face the Weight of History

The battle over access to the ballot is entering a precarious new stage. Democrats and civil-rights groups are pursuing a two-track strategy to preserve their embattled hopes of passing federal legislation establishing a nationwide floor of voting rights. What happens next will likely determine whether Congress can act at all.
Congress & CourtsNew York Post

From far-left to Democratic filibuster defender: Who is Kyrsten Sinema?

Since being elected to the Senate in 2018, Sen. Kyrsten Sinema has drawn as much attention for her eye-catching outfits and hairdos as her politics. But as one of the architects of the $1.2 trillion infrastructure deal announced by President Biden Thursday — as well as one of two moderate Democrats publicly committed to preserving the Senate’s legislative filibuster — the Arizona Democrat has made clear she’s not to be taken lightly or underestimated.