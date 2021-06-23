Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
World

French court overturns ruling saying sale of cannabidiol is illegal

By Reuters Staff
Posted by 
Reuters
Reuters
 9 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2UWsDg_0ad93eyO00

PARIS (Reuters) - France’s highest appeals court on Wednesday overturned a ruling that stores in the country can’t legally sell cannabidiol (CBD), a non-psychotic compound related to cannabis that is being researched for a variety of medical applications.

Based on the free trade of goods within the European Union, the Cour de cassation ruled that judges could not find the sale of CBD in France illegal if it had been legally produced in a member state of the bloc.

The Court of Justice of the EU ruled last year that no national law can prohibit the sale of CBD legally produced in a member state, the French court also said.

“Without considering whether the substances seized had not been legally produced in another member state of the European Union, the court failed to provide a basis for its decision,” it said, referring to a ruling of a lower appeals court.

The Cour de cassation did not rule whether selling CBD in France was legal or not, and ordered a lower court to rule again on a case involving the owner of a shop selling CBD.

“We are happy”, CBD shop owner Mathieu Bensa, who was not involved in the case, told Reuters after the ruling.

“We did not understand why France was the last country in the European Union that had not given access to the sale of hemp plants”, he said.

Derived mainly from the hemp plant, CBD is increasingly used as a relaxant.

Cannabis stocks have attracted growing interest on world stock markets, particularly on the Toronto stock exchange after Canada became one of the first major economies to legalise the recreational use of marijuana.

Cannabis use is outlawed in France but the country has one of Europe’s highest consumption rates.

Community Policy
Reuters

Reuters

140K+
Followers
169K+
Post
79M+
Views
ABOUT

Reuters provides award-winning coverage of the day's most important topics, including breaking news, business, finance, politics, sports, and entertainment.

IN THIS ARTICLE
#Cannabidiol#France#Canada#French#The European Union#Cour De Cassation#The Court Of Justice
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
World
News Break
Law
News Break
Politics
Related
Animalskfgo.com

France’s highest appeals court rules glue-trapping of songbirds is illegal

PARIS (Reuters) – France’s highest administrative appeals court ruled on Monday that the glue-trapping of songbirds is illegal. France suspended the glue-trapping of songbirds last year, but had stopped short of abolishing the controversial practice which is criticised as barbaric by bird lovers and banned under European Union regulations. (Reporting...
Foreign PolicyFronteras Desk

Advocates Say Mexican Supreme Court Ruling Is Not Marijuana Legalization

Mexico’s Supreme Court has annulled laws that prohibit personal use of marijuana. After the 8-3 vote Monday, the court’s President Arturo Zaldívar said it was a “historic day” for liberty in the country. But organizations opposed to marijuana prohibition say the decision falls short of legalization. Julio Salazar, an attorney...
California StateNBC News

U.S. appeals court blocks ruling that overturned California's assault weapons ban

A U.S. federal appeals court on Monday put on hold a judge’s ruling this month to overturn California’s 32-year-old ban on assault weapons. A three-judge panel of the U.S. 9th Circuit Court of Appeals issued a stay of U.S. District Judge Roger Benitez’s June 4 order, after California officials had appealed the federal judge’s decision to strike down the ban on assault-style weapons.
Law EnforcementPosted by
AFP

French police battle party-goers at illegal rave

Five police officers were injured  in western France as they broke up a 1,500-strong illegal rave, authorities said Saturday, with one party-goer losing a hand. Police fired teargas to disperse the crowd, who defied  an 11:00 pm coronavirus curfew on Friday and stayed on into Saturday afternoon in the area around a race course near Redon in Brittany. There were "very violent clashes" when 400 police intervened, prefect Emmanuel Berthier said, adding the violence lasted more than seven hours through the night. "The rave party at Redon has ended," he announced after police had cleared the area.
WorldPosted by
AFP

Hong Kong court ruling overturns anti-LGBT housing policy

Married same-sex partners will be allowed to own subsidised housing together in Hong Kong after a landmark High Court ruling on Friday, a major stride for LGBT rights in the financial hub. Hong Kong does not recognise same-sex marriage but individual couples can challenge discriminatory policies in court. Hong Kong's subsidised housing policies, which do not acknowledge same-sex partners as a tenant's family member, "constitute unlawful discrimination on the ground of sexual orientation," the Court said. The case was a second victory for gay couple Henry Li and his deceased partner Edgar Ng against the city's government, after a 2020 ruling allowing same-sex couples equal rights to inheritance.
Politicswincountry.com

Northern Ireland High Court rejects challenge to Brexit Protocol

BELFAST (Reuters) -Northern Ireland’s High Court on Wednesday rejected a challenge by the region’s largest pro-British parties to part of Britain’s divorce deal with the European Union, saying the Northern Ireland Protocol was consistent with British and EU law. The court said Britain’s EU withdrawal agreement, which effectively left Northern...
Public Healthsacramentosun.com

Covishield will get EMA approval in a month, says SII

By Shalini BhardwajNew Delhi [India], June 30 (ANI): Serum Institute of India is confident of receiving approval from the European Medicines Agency (EMA) for its COVID-19 vaccine Covishield in a month, the company's CEO Adar Poonawalla informed on Wednesday. This comes after reports that travellers vaccinated with Covishield, the AstraZeneca-Oxford...
Grocery & Supermaketktwb.com

EU agrees ceasefire with Britain in “sausage war”

BRUSSELS (Reuters) – The European Union agreed on Wednesday to a ceasefire with Britain in a post-Brexit dispute dubbed the “sausage war” by extending a grace period for shipments of certain meat products from mainland United Kingdom to Northern Ireland. The bloc will also make it easier for medicines and...
POTUSPosted by
Reuters

U.S. to ship 4 million vaccine doses to Indonesia 'as soon as possible'

WASHINGTON (Reuters) - The United States will ship 4 million doses of Moderna Inc’s COVID-19 vaccine to Indonesia as it battles a coronavirus outbreak, the U.S. national security adviser told the Indonesian foreign minister on Friday. In a call with Retno Marsudi, Jake Sullivan said the doses would be shipped...
Agriculturemymixfm.com

Caged animal farming must end in EU, European Commission says

BRUSSELS (Reuters) – The European Commission said on Wednesday it would propose legislation to phase out caged farming of animals, after a citizens’ petition calling for the ban gathered more than one million signatures. The Commission said it would propose legislation in 2023 to phase out and eventually ban caged...
EconomyWFMZ-TV Online

Britain Nissan

Nissan to make new electric cars, batteries in Britain. Japanese carmaker Nissan and two partners have announced plans to invest 1 billion ($1.4 billion) pounds to produce a new model of an all-electric vehicle, and batteries, in northeast England. It's a major victory for the U.K. government’s efforts to attract jobs and investment following the country’s departure from the European Union. Nissan said Thursday it will build its next generation electric vehicles at the company’s plant in Sunderland, creating more than 6,200 jobs at the factory and its suppliers. Nissan chief operating officer Ashwani Gupta declined to say how much financial backing the government had given the project.
EconomyPosted by
Reuters

France draws EU battle line in China cotton spat

LONDON, July 2 (Reuters Breakingviews) - When it comes to Chinese cotton, fashion retailers are damned if they do, and damned if they don’t. French prosecutors have opened an investigation read more into four firms suspected of concealing "crimes against humanity" in the northwest Xinjiang region, where Beijing is accused of forcing Muslim Uyghurs to work. It denies the allegations.
EconomyNBC San Diego

These Are the Richest and Poorest Countries in the EU

Danish households are the richest in the European Union, according to a data analysis by the country's central bank. The average household in Denmark had 1.88 million Danish krone ($300,000) in financial assets as of the fourth quarter of 2020. The data, released Wednesday, was extracted from the European Central...