Vin Diesel Says Cardi B Will Return to Fast & Furious Franchise in F10: We're 'Excited'

By Jen Juneau
People
 9 days ago

Cover picture for the articleCardi B is moving "Up" in the Fast & Furious franchise. The 28-year-old rapper - who appears in F9, out Friday - is already set to return to the wildly popular action-film series in the next installment, according to star Vin Diesel. "We are very much excited to evolve her...

people.com
