WMU Offers Prize Money To Students Who Get Vaccinated

WSJM
 9 days ago

Cover picture for the articleFrom the Associated Press — A couple jabs in the arm could make college less expensive at two Michigan schools. Western Michigan University says it will hold a series of drawings to give away more than $100,000 to students who have been vaccinated against COVID-19. There will be 60 winners. The biggest prizes are five worth $10,000 each. The money can be used for tuition, fees, campus housing and campus dining. Meanwhile, Albion College is giving a year of free tuition to a lucky immunized student.

www.wsjm.com
State
Michigan State
#Albion College#Wmu#The Associated Press
Health
Colleges
Education
Housing
Public Health
