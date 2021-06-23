Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
NFL

Deion Sanders: 'This is it' for Cam Newton

By Ryan Hannable
Posted by 
WEEI Sports Radio
WEEI Sports Radio
 9 days ago

Former NFL cornerback Deion Sanders weighed in on Cam Newton and this coming season late last week. He believes the QB will be ready to compete with Mac Jones.

www.audacy.com
Community Policy
WEEI Sports Radio

WEEI Sports Radio

Boston, MA
968
Followers
3K+
Post
435K+
Views
ABOUT

All the latest sports news from Boston, including the Red Sox, New England Patriots, Celtics, Bruins and more.

 https://www.audacy.com/weei
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Deion Sanders
Person
Cam Newton
Person
Mac Jones
IN THIS ARTICLE
#American Football#Patriots#Covid
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
NFL
News Break
Football
News Break
Sports
Related
EnvironmentPosted by
Reuters

Hurricane Elsa barrels towards Dominican Republic, Haiti

July 3 (Reuters) - Hurricane Elsa was moving rapidly towards Haiti and the Dominican Republic on Saturday after cutting power and toppling trees in the Caribbean island nations of Barbados and St. Vincent a day earlier. Elsa, which strengthened to a hurricane on Friday, was about 175 miles (282 km)...
POTUSPosted by
CBS News

Biden backs major changes in way military investigates sexual assault

President Joe Biden has formally approved a report calling for major changes in the way the military investigates sexual assaults within the ranks. The report amounts to a vote of no-confidence in the mostly male leaders of the American military to combat sexual assault. According to the report, roughly 135,000...
Manhattan, NYNBC News

Manhattan's Trump Org. indictments a swan song for Cy Vance

Now that the indictment against the Trump Organization and its CFO, Allen Weisselberg, has been unsealed, half the nation seems to think the limited charges proves that former President Donald Trump’s business didn’t do much wrong, while the other half appears disappointed that the indictment doesn’t contain more. But the fact is, Manhattan District Attorney Cyrus Vance Jr. deserves a lot of credit for proceeding the right way for the right reasons.