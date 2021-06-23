Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
American Falls, ID

Fire danger reaches 'High' across region

By JERRY PAINTER jpainter@postregister.com
Idaho State Journal
 10 days ago

Cover picture for the articleWith hot, dry weather the current norm, nearby public lands and national parks have pushed the fire danger arrow up to “High” in recent days. Similar to avalanche danger warnings in the winter, the National Fire Danger Rating system is used to alert the public to the danger levels on public land. The current fire danger listed by the Eastern Idaho Interagency Fire Center is “High” for all of the region, including central Idaho and the Salmon area and most of western Wyoming. Fire crews were battling 10 wildfires in eastern Idaho as of Tuesday, one listed at 1,200 acres and growing south of American Falls. Crews were fighting another wildfire about 10 miles north of Island Park.

www.idahostatejournal.com
Community Policy
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
American Falls, ID
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Fire Prevention#Yellowstone Park#Extreme Weather#American#Yellowstone National Park#The National Park Service#Grand Teton National Park
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Weather
News Break
Environment
Related
Public HealthPosted by
The Hill

Five questions and answers on the COVID-19 delta variant

The delta variant of the coronavirus is spreading rapidly across the world, prompting new lockdowns and restrictions in certain countries. In the U.S, it accounts for an increasing number of new infections. Here are five frequently asked questions and answers about the variant. How widespread is it?. Delta has been...
POTUSNBC News

White House praises Sha'Carri Richardson while avoiding comment on her suspension

White House press secretary Jen Psaki on Friday praised sprinter Sha'Carri Richardson as "an inspiring young woman," but sidestepped a question about whether President Joe Biden agreed with the U.S. Anti-Doping Agency's decision to suspend Richardson from the U.S. Olympic team for testing positive for THC, the chemical in marijuana.
Manhattan, NYNBC News

Manhattan's Trump Org. indictments a swan song for Cy Vance

Now that the indictment against the Trump Organization and its CFO, Allen Weisselberg, has been unsealed, half the nation seems to think the limited charges proves that former President Donald Trump’s business didn’t do much wrong, while the other half appears disappointed that the indictment doesn’t contain more. But the fact is, Manhattan District Attorney Cyrus Vance Jr. deserves a lot of credit for proceeding the right way for the right reasons.
POTUSPosted by
CBS News

Biden backs major changes in way military investigates sexual assault

President Joe Biden has formally approved a report calling for major changes in the way the military investigates sexual assaults within the ranks. The report amounts to a vote of no-confidence in the mostly male leaders of the American military to combat sexual assault. According to the report, roughly 135,000...