Fire danger reaches 'High' across region

With hot, dry weather the current norm, nearby public lands and national parks have pushed the fire danger arrow up to “High” in recent days. Similar to avalanche danger warnings in the winter, the National Fire Danger Rating system is used to alert the public to the danger levels on public land. The current fire danger listed by the Eastern Idaho Interagency Fire Center is “High” for all of the region, including central Idaho and the Salmon area and most of western Wyoming. Fire crews were battling 10 wildfires in eastern Idaho as of Tuesday, one listed at 1,200 acres and growing south of American Falls. Crews were fighting another wildfire about 10 miles north of Island Park.