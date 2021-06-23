Cancel
Connecticut State

Letter: Stay in Connecticut, or leave?

 10 days ago

Suzanne Bates recently shared her experience and perspective on the daunting question “I left Connecticut. Does CT care why?” Her thoughtful words, minus a few sharp elbows and some hyperbole, clearly lay out the reasons to leave and the reality that such a decision is disruptive and painful. The underlying truth — that the Liberalopoly and its marriage to our public employee unions — is undermining the future of our state is hard to refute. Connecticut is the poster child for government run amok, with its politicians and bureaucrats acting in concert and far more concerned with protecting themselves than its citizens.

