Michigan County Seeks Vote Recount

Of the over 43-hundred registered voters in Cayuga County, only eight have taken advantage of early voting ahead of Tuesday’s primary elections. The Citizen reports there are no Democratic primaries in the county this year. There are GOP races in two county Legislature districts, District 3, covering Mentz, Montezuma and Throop and District 13, covering part of Auburn. There are also GOP primaries for Ira town supervisor, Locke town justice, Mentz town supervisor, Mentz committee member, Niles town supervisor and board, and Sterling town board. You can vote at the Board of Elections in Auburn Sunday from nine to two or from 6AM to 9PM on election day, Tuesday.