Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Michigan State

Michigan County Seeks Vote Recount

WSJM
 9 days ago

Cover picture for the articleFrom the Associated Press — A rural county in northern Michigan wants an audit of its 2020 presidential election results. The Cheboygan County Board of Commissioners voted 4-3 Tuesday to seek the state’s permission to recount the ballots and hire an outside firm to examine its voting equipment for signs of manipulation. President Donald Trump carried the county with 64% of the vote last November. But Joe Biden won statewide. The push for an audit is similar to efforts by Trump supporters in other states to raise doubts about Biden’s victory.

www.wsjm.com
Community Policy
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Michigan State
Cheboygan County, MI
Government
Local
Michigan Elections
Local
Michigan Government
Cheboygan County, MI
Elections
County
Cheboygan County, MI
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Joe Biden
Person
Donald Trump
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Northern Michigan#Election Results#Trump Supporters#The Associated Press
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Presidential Election
News Break
POTUS
News Break
Politics
News Break
U.S. Politics
News Break
Elections
Related
Arizona StatePosted by
CNN

Hear voicemails Giuliani left Arizona officials after election

New records show reported behind-the-scenes efforts by former President Donald Trump and his allies to pressure Arizona election officials into helping him retain the presidency in 2020. The Arizona Republic, a Phoenix newspaper, obtained new records and voicemails showing how Trump and his former personal attorney Rudy Giuliani tried to pressure Maricopa County supervisors overseeing the election results.
Michigan StateWWMT

Independent commission gets public input on redrawing Michigan's voting districts

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — Residents from across west Michigan went to Grand Rapids Thursday to weigh in on the redrawing of voting districts. The Michigan Independent Citizens Redistricting Commission (MICRC) held its 16th and final public hearing on July 1, 2021 at DeVos Place in downtown Grand Rapids. During the hearing, 113 people spoke before the commission about their suggestions for redrawing Michigan's Congressional, state House and state Senate districts.
Spokane County, WAThe Spokesman-Review

Spokane County voting abuses

I was a long-time resident of Spokane County. I served for many years as a poll worker and then as an elections precinct judge. I am no longer a resident of Spokane. I am no longer a resident of Washington state. This afternoon I received not one but two separate post cards from the Spokane County Auditor with the words “make sure you get your ballot.”
POTUSUS News and World Report

In Conservative South Carolina, Longtime Dem Switches to GOP

COLUMBIA, S.C. (AP) — A longtime county official in South Carolina announced he's switching his party affiliation from Democrat to Republican on Wednesday, a move that the state GOP chairman says shows a deepening conservatism despite blue trends in neighboring states. Scott Suggs, who has been Darlington County's clerk of...
Presidential ElectionPosted by
The Atlantic

The Senator Who Decided to Tell the Truth

VULCAN, Michigan—Right around the time Donald Trump was flexing his conspiratorial muscles on Saturday night, recycling old ruses and inventing new boogeymen in his first public speech since inciting a siege of the U.S. Capitol in January, a dairy farmer in Michigan’s Upper Peninsula sat down to supper. It had been a trying day.
Georgia StatePosted by
The Associated Press

Giuliani backs Republican challenger to Georgia governor

ATLANTA (AP) — Former New York Mayor Rudy Giuliani is endorsing a Democrat-turned-Republican who’s challenging Georgia Gov. Brian Kemp in the state’s 2022 Republican primary. Giuliani spoke to reporters Wednesday before headlining a fundraising dinner for former state Rep. Vernon Jones in Atlanta. Jones was on the outs with his...
POTUSPosted by
CNN

Republican governors from around the country are sending law enforcement to the border

(CNN) — Republican governors across the country are deploying state law enforcement officials to the US-Mexico border, giving each governor the opportunity to emphasize their fealty to former President Donald Trump while simultaneously lambasting President Joe Biden's administration. The deployments, which have come from states ranging from South Dakota to...
POTUSPOLITICO

POLITICO Playbook PM: Donald Trump is having a very bad day

It’s a bad day for former President DONALD TRUMP. FIRST, THERE’S THIS BOMBSHELL— “Trump Organization and CFO Allen Weisselberg Expected to Be Charged Thursday,” by WSJ’s Corinne Ramey: “The Manhattan district attorney’s office is expected to charge the Trump Organization and its chief financial officer with tax-related crimes on Thursday, people familiar with the matter said, which would mark the first criminal charges against the former president’s company since prosecutors began investigating it three years ago.
Michigan Statethecentersquare.com

House bill seeks forensic audit of 2020 Michigan election

(The Center Square) – A new bill introduced Tuesday in the Michigan House of Representatives seeks a forensic audit of last November’s election. Introduced by State Rep. Steve Carra, R-Three Lakes, House Bill 5091 aims to create an audit board to review the 2020 election as well as identify corrective actions to improve Michigan’s ongoing election processes. A bipartisan audit board would be required to name a nonpartisan corporation to conduct the audit.
Michigan StatePosted by
WKMI

Another Michigan County Moving Toward Election Audit

There’s a mixture of applause and jeers directed at the leadership of a northern Michigan county. The conservatively led Cheboygan County Board of Commissioners today is expected to approve a request to the state for a hand recount of the 2020 Presidential Election vote tally there. The proposed letter is included in a commission agenda package posted online.
Cayuga County, NYPosted by
FL Radio Group

Few Voting Early in Cayuga County

Of the over 43-hundred registered voters in Cayuga County, only eight have taken advantage of early voting ahead of Tuesday’s primary elections. The Citizen reports there are no Democratic primaries in the county this year. There are GOP races in two county Legislature districts, District 3, covering Mentz, Montezuma and Throop and District 13, covering part of Auburn. There are also GOP primaries for Ira town supervisor, Locke town justice, Mentz town supervisor, Mentz committee member, Niles town supervisor and board, and Sterling town board. You can vote at the Board of Elections in Auburn Sunday from nine to two or from 6AM to 9PM on election day, Tuesday.
POTUSPosted by
The Hill

Watch out, Republicans — Trump-related indictments could create huge midterm dangers

Americans on Thursday morning saw two contrasting images on television news, as though U.S. politics was again on a split screen. One on side of the screen was President Joe Biden with first lady Jill Biden , visiting Florida to comfort those who endured the horrific tragedy of a building that collapsed, while on the other side of the screen was today’s indictments involving the Trump organization and the surrender into custody of Trump’s long-term CFO, Allen Weisselberg .
Bonner County, IDBonner County Daily Bee

Voting begins for Best of Bonner County

SANDPOINT — The polls are now open. Polls will open for final voting on Thursday, July 1, and close on Friday, July 9. Winners will be announced on Saturday, August 28, in a special edition of the Bonner County Daily Bee. You can vote here: https://bonnercountydailybee.secondstreetapp.com/Best-of-Bonner-County-2021/. Bill Davis, Daily Bee...
Presidential ElectionNPR

We Just Got Our Clearest Picture Yet Of How Biden Won In 2020

Nearly eight months after the election, we are still learning more about why Joe Biden won the presidency, how Donald Trump lost, and what it might all mean heading into next year's intense battle for control of Congress. There is new data out today explaining how different demographic groups in the country voted, data that is considered more solid than last year's exit polls and their notorious flaws. NPR political correspondent Danielle Kurtzleben has been digging into the new numbers and joins us now.