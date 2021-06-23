Three key factors investors should watch for when Darden Restaurants reports earnings on Thursday

Darden Restaurants Inc. reported fiscal fourth-quarter net income of $368.5 million, or $2.78 per share, after a loss of $480.0 million, or $3.86 per share, last year. Adjusted EPS of $2.03 beat the FactSet consensus for $1.79. Sales of $2.28 billion were up from $1.27 billion last year and ahead of the FactSet consensus for $2.20 billion. Same-restaurant sales nearly doubled, up 90.4%, with Olive Garden up 61.9%, Longhorn Steakhouse up 107.5% and the fine dining category up 143.6%. The FactSet consensus was for consolidated same-restaurant sales growth of 88%. Compared to 2019, same-restaurant sales were down 0.5%, with Longhorn Steakhouse up 13.5% from the same period in 2019. For fiscal 2022, Darden is guiding for sales of $9.2 billion to $9.5 billion, same-restaurant sales growth of 25% to 29% and earnings of $7.00 to $7.50 per share. The FactSet consensus is for sales of $9.26 billion, same-restaurant sales growth of 29.4% and EPS of $7.17. Darden stock slipped 0.3% in Thursday premarket trading, but has gained 13.7% for the year to date. The S&P 500 index is up 13% for 2021 so far.