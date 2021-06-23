Red Sox: Will Middlebrooks pitches great idea to help fix sticky situation

If you asked Rich Hill throughout the majority of the offseason which team he was going to land with, his answer would have been pretty clear cut: the Red Sox. "Oh, yeah. Very much so," Hill told WEEI.com when asked if he thought his free agent landing spot would be Boston. "But then there was no movement and as a player, or anybody waiting for an opportunity, you can’t wait around. I honestly thought talking to the front office, talking with the training staff and everything like that I really thought that was going to be an opportunity. Especially being home. Look, being 41 and I wanted to stay on the East Coast and I wanted to be close to home, all of which were the primary objective. There was no better place than Boston.