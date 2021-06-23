Red Sox: Will Middlebrooks pitches great idea to help fix sticky situation
A former Boston Red Sox player chimes in on umpire inspections. Major League Baseball’s plan to crack down on the use of foreign substances isn’t working out as smoothly as they intended. We’re still in the early stages of new guidelines for umpire inspections but the flaws are already apparent as frustration begins to boil from pitchers across the league. Everyone has an opinion on this hot button topic, including former Boston Red Sox infielder Will Middlebrooks.bosoxinjection.com