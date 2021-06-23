Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
POTUS

Lidar firm that once pushed for border wall sensors to go public via China-backed SPAC

By Dan Primack
Posted by 
Axios
Axios
 9 days ago
Cover picture for the article

Quanergy Systems, a Sunnyvale, Calif.-based developer of solid-state lidar sensors, agreed to go public at an implied $1.4 billion equity value via CITIC Capital Acquisition Corp. (NYSE: CCAC). Why it matters: There's likely to be political scrutiny on this one, given that the SPAC sponsor is backed by the Chinese...

www.axios.com
Community Policy
Axios

Axios

Washington, DC
52K+
Followers
21K+
Post
75M+
Views
ABOUT

Smart brevity worthy of your time, attention and trust.

 https://www.axios.com/
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Rhode Island State
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Sheldon Whitehouse
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Lidar#Sen#Border Wall#Quanergy Systems#Ccac#Spac#Chinese#Newbury Ventures#Rising Tide Fund#Microventures#Delphi Automotive#Daimler#Reform Ventures#Canas Capital#Hof Capital#Techcrunch#Canada First Nation#A First Nation#Indigenous#Fhfa
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
NYSE
News Break
Business
News Break
POTUS
News Break
Economy
News Break
Politics
News Break
U.S. Politics
Country
China
Related
StocksAxios

Axios Pro Rata

Global deal-making smashed all-time records in the first half of 2021, as numerous trends converged into the perfect surge. By the numbers: Deal volume topped $2.82 trillion between January and the end of June, with over 28,000 deals announced, according to Refinitiv. That represents year-over-year increases of 132% and 27%,...
StocksPosted by
IBTimes

Robinhood Officially Files To Go Public On Wall Street

High-flying online investment service Robinhood officially filed paperwork Thursday to take the company public, submitting plans to US securities authorities to trade on Nasdaq under the ticker "HOOD". The service, which is especially popular with younger investors, has seen phenomenal growth during Covid-19, but has faced controversy as well. Robinhood's...
Congress & CourtsPosted by
WashingtonExaminer

Supreme Court dumps border wall funding case

The Supreme Court on Friday rejected an appeal from former President Donald Trump to rule against funding used for the wall along the southern border. In an unsigned order, the court sent the case back to the U.S. Court of Appeals for the Ninth Circuit with instructions to vacate its judgments. It also instructed a district court in the case to "consider what further proceedings are necessary and appropriate in light of the changed circumstances in this case," namely that Trump is no longer president.
POTUSForbes

FHFA Chief Turnover Could Help Expand Affordable Housing

The Biden administration’s campaign promises to expand affordable housing took a significant step forward when President Joe Biden last week replaced Mark Calabria, the Federal Housing Finance Agency (FHFA) director—a move that housing experts say will significantly impact the mortgage and housing market. The FHFA, which stands as a gateway...
Businessmediapost.com

System1 Merges With SPAC Company Trebia In Bid To Go Public

System1, an omnichannel customer acquisition platform, has merged with Trebia Acquisition Corp, a special purpose acquisition company (SPAC), in order to facilitate an initial public offering (IPO). The company will be called System1 Group Inc., and will be listed on the NYSE under the ticker symbol “SST.”. SPACs are increasingly...
BusinessPosted by
Reuters

BuzzFeed to go public via $1.5 billion SPAC merger

(Reuters) - BuzzFeed Inc will go public through a merger with blank-check company 890 fifth Avenue Partners Inc, named after the fictional Avengers mansion, in a deal valuing the online media outlet at $1.5 billion. The deal includes a $150 million convertible note financing led by Redwood Capital Management, with...
BusinessPosted by
Forbes

BuzzFeed Plans To Go Public Via SPAC Deal, Buy Complex Network

Online publisher BuzzFeed today announced that it was going public through a merger with a publicly traded special purpose acquisition company (SPAC) called 890 Fifth Avenue Partners, which holds $288 million in its trust account. New York-based BuzzFeed has also secured about $150 million in financing through the sale of...
BusinessShareCast

Innovid plans going public via merger with SPAC

TV tech company Innovid announced its plans on Thursday to go public via a merger with a publicly traded special purpose acquisition company (SPAC). Innovid, which runs a software platform that helps advertisers create, deliver and measure ads on streaming video services and internet-connected TV platforms, will merge with ION Acquisition.
Businesscrunchbase.com

The Briefing: Embark Going Public Via SPAC, Aircall Lands $120M, And More

Here’s what you need to know today in startup and venture news, updated by the Crunchbase News staff throughout the day to keep you in the know. Self-driving truck startup Embark going public via SPAC. Embark, an autonomous vehicle software-as-a-service company focused on the U.S. trucking market, is the latest...
BusinessForexTV.com

Embark Trucks to go public via merger with SPAC Northern Genesis in $4.55 billion deal

Embark Trucks Inc., a maker of self-driving technology for the trucking industry, said Wednesday it is going public via a merger with special purpose acquisition corporation Norther Genesis Acquisition Corp. II , in a deal with a pro forma implied enterprise value of about $4.55 billion. “Over the last five years, Embark has operated America’s longest running road-testing program for self-driving trucks to refine the company’s sophisticated self-driving software — purpose-built to navigate Class 8 trucks on long-distance freight trips,” the companies said in a joint statement. Once the deal closes, expected in the second half of 2021, Embark will have about $614 million of cash, and a $200 million private investment in public equity, or PIPE, backed by anchor investors including Pension Plan Investment Board (CPP Investments), Knight-Swift Transportation, Mubadala Capital, Sequoia Capital, and Tiger Global Management, together with the Northern Genesis management team and its associated institutional investors. Elaine Chao, former Secretary of Transportation and Labor, and wife of Sen. Mitch McConnell, has joined the Embark board. The funds raised are expected to support the company through 2024, when it expects to commercialize its tech.
Businessarcamax.com

BuzzFeed plans to go public through SPAC

BuzzFeed, the digital media company known for its irreverent lifestyle and entertainment content, is going public. The New York-based firm, which launched in 2006, said Thursday that it plans to merge with a special purpose acquisition company, 890 Fifth Avenue Partners Inc. The deal, which is expected to close in...
EconomyTechCrunch

Autonomous trucking startup Embark to go public in $5.2B SPAC deal

Embark takes a different approach to autonomous trucking: As opposed to manufacturing and operating a fleet of trucks themselves, which is the route rival TuSimple is taking, Embark offers its AV software as a service. Carriers and fleets can pay a per-mile subscription fee to access it. The company includes carriers Mesilla Valley Transportation and Bison Transport, and companies Anheuser-Busch InBev and HP Inc., among its partners.
Businesssiliconangle.com

Lidar company Quanergy Systems to go public via SPAC in $1.4B deal

Lidar company Quanergy Systems Inc. today announced its intention to go public through a special-purpose acquisition company merger with CITIC Capital Acquisition Corp. The deal values Quanergy at $1.1 billion, with the combined companies having an implied equity value of $1.4 billion. CCAC had previously raised $240 million in an initial public offering on the New York Stock Exchange in February 2020. Under the deal, Quanergy shareholders will own 72% of the merged company and CCAC shareholders 20%, while the remaining shares will go to outside investors.