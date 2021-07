This lava cake (hot and cold) dessert is so rich, chocolatey, moist, and very delicious. The hot and cold combination is quite refreshing and it fits for any season. This is one of the most served desserts in numerous restaurants all over the world and now you can have it at home. It is very easy and quick to prepare – 10 minutes to make plus 10 more to bake and you are done! Here is the recipe: