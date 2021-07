Earlier this year, the streaming service of Netflix added the original film trilogy for Mobile Suit: Gundam which re-told the original story of the war between the Earth Federation and the Principality of Zeon, preparing fans for the arrival of the latest movie in the franchise that tells the story of the spiritual successor to both the hero and villain of the original series in Amuro and Char. Though the movie was delayed a number of times thanks to the coronavirus pandemic, Netflix has brought Hathaway to a brand new audience that wasn't able to catch the film in Japanese theaters.