545 bear spray canisters to be given away in Island Park

The last time free bear spray canisters were given out in Island Park, the event was allotted four hours and the cans were gone in 90 minutes. This July 24, 545 bear spray canisters will be given away at the Island Park Forest Service Ranger Station starting at 10 a.m. The only strings attached are that recipients must have either an Idaho hunting or fishing license and a photo ID, and be at least 16 years old. Limit is two cans per family, one per individual. The cans are expected to disappear fast.