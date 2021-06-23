The twists and turns of ‘Scarlet Nexus’ make it a must-play for anime lovers

I’m not ashamed to admit that I’m a sucker for Japan-based hi-jinx in the occasionally interweaving realms of video games and anime. It’s not often that you come to something perceived as over-the-top yet can still end up being endeared or at the very least entertained by the spectacle and substance put forth. Whether it’s the world that’s built, the characters introduced and maybe, just maybe, the gameplay mechanics at your fingertips; anything from hack-and-slash action to party-based RPGs are in a fortunate position. A position where enjoyment doesn’t necessarily have to stem from meeting some otherwise objective criteria, though it certainly helps. Prior to jumping into Scarlet Nexus in any form, my intrigue was persistent if not insurmountable when it came to 2021’s releases. Bandai Namco’s latest new IP — like 2019’s Code Vein before it — an obvious, if still curious, attempt to establish itself amid a budding crowd of aspired imitators. And the concept, on paper, sounds near-bursting at the seams with opportunity: an action RPG/hack-and-slash title centered around the use of psionic powers.