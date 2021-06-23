Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Video Games

The twists and turns of ‘Scarlet Nexus’ make it a must-play for anime lovers

By Shannon Liao
Washington Post
 10 days ago

Cover picture for the articleAvailable on: PC, PlayStation 4, PlayStation 5, Xbox One, Xbox Series X/S. “Scarlet Nexus,” a new action role-playing title from Bandai Namco, blends anime, visual novel stylings and a robust combat system that feels sleek and fun to use. For anime lovers and anyone who enjoyed “Fire Emblem: Three Houses,” the game will be a hit.

www.washingtonpost.com
Community Policy
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Japanese Anime#Anime Series#Role Playing Video Game#Scarlet Nexus#Xbox One#Bandai Namco#English#Anti Asian
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Anime
News Break
Video Games
News Break
Technology
Country
Japan
Related
ComicsAnime News Network

Scarlet Nexus Anime Reveals 2nd Promo Video, More Cast

The official website for the television anime of Bandai Namco Entertainment's Scarlet Nexus role-playing game began streaming the show's second promotional video on Saturday. The video previews rock band THE ORAL CIGARETTES' opening theme song "Red Criminal." New cast members include:. Yūma Uchida as Nagi Karman. Asuka Nishi as Naomi...
ComicsSiliconera

First Two Episodes of Scarlet Nexus Anime To Debut Early On Livestream, New Trailer And Cast Revealed

Animation studio Sunrise has released a new trailer for the upcoming Scarlet Nexus anime and announced it will livestream the first two episodes on June 25, 2021, to celebrate the launch of the game. The trailer features The Oral Cigarette‘s song “Red Criminal” and gives viewers a glimpse into the main characters’ personalities and backgrounds. Three new characters and their voice actors were revealed as well. [Thanks, Natalie!]
ComicsAnime News Network

Funimation Streams 1st Episodes for Sonny Boy, Scarlet Nexus Anime Ahead of Japanese Premiere Dates for Limited Time

Director Shingo Natsume (One-Punch Man, ACCA: 13-Territory Inspection Dept., Space Dandy) and Madhouse's original science-fiction survival television anime Sonny Boy will premiere on July 15 at 24:30 (effectively, July 16 at 12:30 a.m.) on the Tokyo MX and KBS Kyoto channels. It will also run on Sun TV, BS Asahi, and RAB Aomori Broadcasting Corporation. Funimation will stream the anime.
Video Gamesattackofthefanboy.com

Scarlet Nexus: How Many Phases Are There?

How many phases are in Scarlet Nexus? The story of Scarlet Nexus is divided into “phases,” which is really just a fancy way of saying chapters. Regardless of your chosen protagonist, the game will still feature the same number of phases. Granted, the story deviates quite heavily depending on your choice of Yuito or Kasane, so dedicated players will want to run through the game a second time as the other character to get the full story, which technically doubles the chapter count. Here are all the phases in Scarlet Nexus.
Comicsnoisypixel.net

Scarlet Nexus Features Hidden Codes in Anime to Grant In-Game Rewards

Scarlet Nexus has launched globally and many are finding that the game ties into the anime by providing hidden codes. Players will need to deliver these codes to Musubi for in-game rewards. The Scarlet Nexus anime begins airing on July 1, 2021, but why not help you out with sharing...
Comicsrockpapershotgun.com

Scarlet Nexus review: slick anime action with a double-edged story

A mostly slick action RPG with a double-edged story that might test the player's patience. You are a "child of the state" in this big-eyed action RPG that mixes stylish, speedy combat with slow manga storyboarding to drip-feed a tale of conspiracy, war, and weirdness. A child soldier with special telekinetic powers and a bunch of fellow superhero child friends who fight off alien creatures that plague the world. You will hack, slash, and take your mates out to an inexplicably normal restaurant to discuss the latest drama. "You know what these teenagers need?" said the suspiciously overbearing government of Scarlet Nexus, as they pump another round of kids full of medicine. "More hormones."
Video Gameshardcoregamer.com

Review: Scarlet Nexus

I’m not ashamed to admit that I’m a sucker for Japan-based hi-jinx in the occasionally interweaving realms of video games and anime. It’s not often that you come to something perceived as over-the-top yet can still end up being endeared or at the very least entertained by the spectacle and substance put forth. Whether it’s the world that’s built, the characters introduced and maybe, just maybe, the gameplay mechanics at your fingertips; anything from hack-and-slash action to party-based RPGs are in a fortunate position. A position where enjoyment doesn’t necessarily have to stem from meeting some otherwise objective criteria, though it certainly helps. Prior to jumping into Scarlet Nexus in any form, my intrigue was persistent if not insurmountable when it came to 2021’s releases. Bandai Namco’s latest new IP — like 2019’s Code Vein before it — an obvious, if still curious, attempt to establish itself amid a budding crowd of aspired imitators. And the concept, on paper, sounds near-bursting at the seams with opportunity: an action RPG/hack-and-slash title centered around the use of psionic powers.
Video Gamesgamepur.com

Review: Scarlet Nexus combines addictive combat and a great cast to create a must-play game anime fans

There is something to be said for any game that allows you to use a teammate’s power to phase-dash through a giant monster’s deformed legs and then another’s to light your sword on fire and stab it into the creature’s back before finally finishing it off by using your psychokinesis to smash two halves of a torn-up air conditioner unit into either side of what I assume is its head.
Video Gamesgeekculture.co

The Complete Scarlet Nexus Beginners’ Guide

Bandai’s highly-anticipated JRPG, Scarlet Nexus, is finally out, which means you can now venture into an alternate futuristic “brain punk” world and defend humanity from grotesque alien creatures. Your battle companion? Your own extra-sensory psionic abilities (hence the phrase, brain punk) and other trusty party members. On top of a...
Video Gameswindowscentral.com

Scarlet Nexus for Xbox review: A shallow but entertaining anime adventure

The Xbox is the go-to system for shooters and multiplayer games, but it's always had a weak spot when it comes to RPGs, specifically JRPGs. One can probably attribute the lack of those titles to Xbox's meager presence in the East. With every console cycle, Microsoft makes an attempt to court the Japanese audiences and fans of the genre away from other platforms but with the Xbox Series X, the push has never been more palpable.
Video Gamesgamespew.com

What Difficulty Should You Play Scarlet Nexus On?

Being an action RPG that takes tens of hours to complete, you might pause for thought when Scarlet Nexus asks you what difficulty you’d like to select. Three difficulty levels are available in Scarlet Nexus: Easy, Normal and Hard. Whichever you choose, you’ll find that it really only affects combat. Seeing as there’s a lot of combat in the game, however, your choice is fairly important.
Video GamesInverse

Here’s exactly when you can play Scarlet Nexus

Toss a car to your boys. Or maybe you want to form a telepathic link with a dash of flames? It’s all possible in the cyberpunk anime game Scarlet Nexus. You play as one of two protagonists who need to navigate the ranks of the militaristic OSF to combat a seemingly alien race known as the “Others.”
Video Gamestrueachievements.com

Fashion Debut achievement in Scarlet Nexus

As the description states, the achievement is unlocked when you change visual equipment. Visual equipment can be an outfit or an attachment. Press. to tab to Equipment. Under Equipment, you have equipment itself and, by pressing. , you can tab to visuals. Equipping a non-add-on attachment or outfit will unlock...
Video Gamessegmentnext.com

Scarlet Nexus SAS Powers Guide

In Scarlet Nexus, the Struggle Arms System (SAS) is a game mechanic which allows you to lend the powers of your team and use them in combat and fights. In this guide, we will list down everything there is to know about the SAS Powers in Scarlet Nexus. Scarlet Nexus...
Video GamesGotGame

Review | Scarlet Nexus

Over the years, we’ve seen plenty of anime style gamed cranked out by Bandai Namco. Sometimes, you’ll get a quick project based on a licensed property, but every once in a while, you’ll get something original. Scarlet Nexus is the newest title to represent the latter set of projects, offering an action RPG that just might defy your expectations. Even after playing the Scarlet Nexus demo, I can definitely say that I wasn’t prepared for what the final product would deliver. After spending a lot of time with the game, I can now confidently say that it quickly jumps up to one of my favorite experiences this year. Color me surprised.
Video GamesInternational Business Times

3 Reasons To Be Excited For 'Scarlet Nexus'

"Scarlet Nexus" is written by the same team that handled "Tales Of Vesperia" The game's combat is reminiscent of "Bayonetta" and "Kingdom Hearts" Players will get to interact with NPC companions with a bond system similar to the "Persona" series. The release of Bandai Namco’s anime action adventure game “Scarlet...
Video Gamesgamerevolution.com

Are there any Scarlet Nexus romance options?

Are there any Scarlet Nexus romance options for any of the characters in the game? The game is seemingly built upon building good bonds with the other characters, so are there any romantic relationships in Scarlet Nexus? There are many teammates to talk to and improve the protagonist’s relationship with, whether that’s Yuito or Kasane, but can any characters be romanced in Scarlet Nexus? Let’s have a look.