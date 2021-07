Student loan cancellation—who does it help most?. Here’s what you need to know. At a Brookings Institution event Monday, Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer (D-NY) renewed his plea to President Joe Biden to cancel $50,000 of student loans, but new research from Wharton Business School and the University of Chicago shows that student loan cancellation benefits mostly wealthy student loan borrowers. If true, this counterintuitive research may raise eyebrows, as many believe that student loan cancellation would mostly help lower income student loan borrowers and others who are struggling financially in the wake of the Covid-19 pandemic. According to this research: