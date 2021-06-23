Cancel
Mississippi State

Mississippi Stories: Jerry Mitchell

By Marshall Ramsey
Mississippi Today
Mississippi Today
 9 days ago
In this episode of Mississippi Stories, Mississippi Today Editor-At-Large Marshall Ramsey sits down with a true Mississippi storyteller, acclaimed investigative journalist Jerry Mitchell.

Mitchell, who founded the Mississippi Center for Investigative Reporting in 2018 after a long career at the Clarion Ledger, talks about his recent book Race Against Time: A Reporter Reopens the Unsolved Murder Cases of the Civil Rights Era . He also discusses the cases he has covered in his illustrious career, including how his reporting convicted serial killer Felix Vail to justice.

Ramsey and Mitchell also talk about the current state of journalism and why investigative journalism is more important than ever. Mitchell shares why he has chosen to stay in Mississippi after all these years.

