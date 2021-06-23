Cancel
Law

Chad Daybell trial set to begin Nov. 8

By Jeff Tavss
FOX 13 News
FOX 13 News
 9 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3IsmKZ_0ad90iT500

A trial date was set Wednesday for Chad Daybell who is accused of killing three people, including Tylee Ryan and Joshua “JJ” Vallow.

During a virtual conference meeting, Judge Steven Boyce agreed to schedule Daybell's jury trial to begin on Nov. 8, the East Idaho News reports.

The trial is expected to last five weeks.

Earlier this month, Daybell pleaded not guilty to multiple charges . He was indicted on first degree murder charges in the deaths of Ryan and Vallow, along with the murder of his ex-wife, Tammy Daybell.

Daybell also faces three counts of conspiracy to commit murder and insurance fraud charges.

The trial of Chad's wife, Lori Daybell, was put on hold after she was found mentally unfit to stand trial and committed to a mental health facility .

