Basketball camp asking for donations to get more kids on the court

RICHMOND, Va. -- A local basketball coach is asking for your help to send kids to a summer basketball camp.

Coach Manny Harris started the Blacktop Kings and Queens Sports Academy seven years ago, and it's since become a safe haven for many young athletes.

After almost losing the gym due to financial struggles because of COVID-19, Harris is asking the community for donations and sponsorships to help send some children who can't afford to go to the summer camp program.

"We have a total of 63 kids today. So I mean, that's 63 kids that's not in the street, that's 63 kids not getting in trouble, that's 63 kids not sitting around playing video games, you know, 63 kids not breaking and entering, not vandalism," said Harris. "So, it's definitely a safe haven, we're definitely saving lives over here."

The camp costs $100 a week and runs Monday through Friday from 7 a.m. to 5 p.m. for 10 weeks.

Harris said the program gives kids an outlet, and some much needed structure during the summer months.

If you'd like to donate, you can go to their website .