Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
MLB

Marcus Stroman day-to-day after MRI comes back clean

By Ryan Chichester
Posted by 
WFAN Sports Radio
WFAN Sports Radio
 9 days ago

Mets starting pitcher Marcus Stroman is day-to-day after an MRI on his sore hip came back clean on Wednesday morning, a huge relief for the team’s shorthanded pitching staff.

www.audacy.com
Community Policy
WFAN Sports Radio

WFAN Sports Radio

New York City, NY
699
Followers
3K+
Post
235K+
Views
ABOUT

All the latest sports news from NYC, including the Yankees, Mets, Giants, Knicks and more.

 https://www.audacy.com/wfan
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Marcus Stroman
Person
Noah Syndergaard
Person
Joey Lucchesi
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Mri#Mets#Mri#Il#Ryanchichester1 Follow
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
MLB
News Break
Twitter
MLB Teams
New York Mets
News Break
Instagram
News Break
Baseball
News Break
Sports
Related
Manhattan, NYNBC News

Manhattan's Trump Org. indictments a swan song for Cy Vance

Now that the indictment against the Trump Organization and its CFO, Allen Weisselberg, has been unsealed, half the nation seems to think the limited charges proves that former President Donald Trump’s business didn’t do much wrong, while the other half appears disappointed that the indictment doesn’t contain more. But the fact is, Manhattan District Attorney Cyrus Vance Jr. deserves a lot of credit for proceeding the right way for the right reasons.
POTUSPosted by
CBS News

Biden backs major changes in way military investigates sexual assault

President Joe Biden has formally approved a report calling for major changes in the way the military investigates sexual assaults within the ranks. The report amounts to a vote of no-confidence in the mostly male leaders of the American military to combat sexual assault. According to the report, roughly 135,000...