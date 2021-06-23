Marcus Stroman day-to-day after MRI comes back clean
Mets starting pitcher Marcus Stroman is day-to-day after an MRI on his sore hip came back clean on Wednesday morning, a huge relief for the team’s shorthanded pitching staff.www.audacy.com
