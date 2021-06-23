Cancel
NBA

Master P as Pelicans' next coach? He wants it and 'Zion will be happy'

By Jeff Nowak
97.1 The Ticket
 9 days ago

The New Orleans Pelicans are in a full-blown coaching search, and a familiar name has thrown his hat in the ring: Rapper and producer Master P. Here’s what to know.

97.1 The Ticket

All the latest sports news from Detroit, including the Lions, Pistons and more.

