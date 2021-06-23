Master P as Pelicans' next coach? He wants it and 'Zion will be happy'

Who would you like to see become the next head coach of the New Orleans Pelicans?. I would love to discuss the possibility of New Orleans landing a long-time, successful head coach such as a Terry Stotts or a recently available Rick Carlisle. Or, perhaps even kicking the tires on a more up-and-coming option such as Becky Hammon. However, I simply do not believe that this franchise will appeal enough to one of these more attractive coaching options, especially in an off-season where names are few and far between.