‘The Serpent’ review: Nonsensical CIA movie lacks charm

A movie having a knockout premise can be both a blessing and a curse. On the one hand, the creative team gets to work from a great starting point, and that initial elevator pitch is enough on its own to get people interested enough to buy tickets. On the other hand, there’s now pressure to live up to that premise, because viewers that imagine a better movie than the one they ultimately see are guaranteed to leave disappointed – even if the movie is actually good. That was my experience with Censor, the feature debut of British writer-director Prano Bailey-Bond, which I have been eager to see since it premiered at Sundance back in January. As much as it is a good film that suggests Bailey-Bond could be an exciting new voice in horror, I can’t help but wish she’d held onto this idea until she could really do it justice.