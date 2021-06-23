‘The Serpent’ review: Nonsensical CIA movie lacks charm
The Serpent waves plenty of red flags before it has even begun. The film’s writer, director, and star are all the same person. This is a lot to take on and usually hinders every aspect of a production. Making things even scarier is the formulaic plot. Agent Lucinda Kavaky (Gia Skova) is one of the CIA’s best agents. She is sent on a particularly sensitive mission that fails spectacularly. As it turns out, her own bosses are out to get her. And getting away involves uncovering a massive conspiracy.aiptcomics.com