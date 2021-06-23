Cancel
Movies

‘The Serpent’ review: Nonsensical CIA movie lacks charm

By Nathaniel Muir
aiptcomics
aiptcomics
 9 days ago
Cover picture for the article

The Serpent waves plenty of red flags before it has even begun. The film’s writer, director, and star are all the same person. This is a lot to take on and usually hinders every aspect of a production. Making things even scarier is the formulaic plot. Agent Lucinda Kavaky (Gia Skova) is one of the CIA’s best agents. She is sent on a particularly sensitive mission that fails spectacularly. As it turns out, her own bosses are out to get her. And getting away involves uncovering a massive conspiracy.

