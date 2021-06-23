Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Public Health

Need another reason to drink coffee? It may help your liver.

By Lauren Barry
Posted by 
KNX 1070 News Radio
KNX 1070 News Radio
 9 days ago

Researchers from the U.K. find that drinkers of all types of coffee have lower ratios of certain liver diseases such as hepatocellular carcinoma.

www.audacy.com
Community Policy
KNX 1070 News Radio

KNX 1070 News Radio

Los Angeles, CA
6K+
Followers
4K+
Post
3M+
Views
ABOUT

All the latest local breaking news stories from Los Angeles.

 https://www.audacy.com/knx1070
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Robin Poole
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Liver Cancer#Liver Disease#Coffee#Food Drink#Bmc Public Health
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Lifestyle
News Break
Health
News Break
Public Health
News Break
Food & Drinks
Related
CancerKCRA.com

Drinking coffee could lower your risk of liver problems, according to new study

Drinking up to three or four cups of caffeinated or decaffeinated coffee a day reduces your risk of developing and dying from chronic liver diseases, a new study found. Coffee drinkers were 21% less likely to develop chronic liver disease, 20% less likely to develop chronic or fatty liver disease, and 49% less likely to die from chronic liver disease than non-coffee drinkers, according to the study published Monday in the journal BMC Public Health.
Cancervinepair.com

Drinking Coffee Decreases Cancer Risk and Liver Disease, According To New Study

Coffee drinkers are waking up to good news, with a series of research studies indicating that compounds in the classic morning beverage are beneficial for liver health. A newly published UK Biobank study presented in the peer-reviewed journal BMC Public Health reveals that coffee — caffeine or decaf, instant or ground — is protective against chronic liver disease (CLD) and cirrhosis, with ground offering the most impact.
Manhattan, KSPosted by
Salina Post

Go ahead, drink your coffee, but do it in moderation

MANHATTAN – That morning Cup of Joe could be doing a whole lot more good for you than simply giving your body and brain a jumpstart. Kansas State University food scientist Karen Blakeslee said coffee has the potential to lower risks for Type 2 diabetes, heart disease and some types of cancers.
Drinkskiss951.com

Drinking Coffee Could Help You Stay Healthy

Coffee lovers rejoice. Drinking coffee could help you stay healthy. It’s always good to hear that something you love could actually benefit you. That’s just what a new study determined. If you are already on your second or third cup of coffee today – go ahead, have another. A new study from the University of Southampton and the University of Edinburgh found drinking caffeinated and decaffeinated coffee was associated with a reduced risk of developing chronic liver disease. Scientists found that drinking up to 4 cups of coffee a day cut the risk of chronic liver disease by 21% and dropped the risk of death from liver disease by nearly 50%.
DrinksGood News Network

Drinking Coffee Linked to Reduced Risk of Many Ailments, Including Liver Disease, Parkinson’s, Melanoma, Even Suicide

What beats a cup of joe in the morning? Nothing after you realize the myriad beneficial health outcomes that are now associated with drinking coffee. For example, a new study from the Universities of Southampton and Edinburgh, published today in BMC Public Health, found that drinking any type of coffee led to a reduced risk of developing and dying from chronic liver disease, with the benefit peaking at three to four cups per day.
Manhasset, NYdoctorslounge.com

Coffee Could Perk Up Your Liver

Last Updated: June 22, 2021. TUESDAY, June 22, 2021 (HealthDay News) -- Want to be good to your liver? Pour yourself another cup o' joe. British researchers report that coffee of all kinds may reduce your risk for chronic liver disease. Whether your java jolt is caffeinated or decaffeinated, ground...
Public Healthdoctorslounge.com

All Types of Coffee May Protect Against Chronic Liver Disease

FRIDAY, June 25, 2021 (HealthDay News) -- All types of coffee appear protective against chronic liver disease, according to a study published online June 22 in BMC Public Health. Oliver J. Kennedy, M.D., Ph.D., from the University of Southampton in the United Kingdom, and colleagues investigated associations of coffee consumption,...
Food & DrinksPosted by
Mashed

Why Drinking Coffee Might Be Good For Your Vision

Water may well have a claim to fame as being vital to sustaining life, but it is nothing compared to the massive importance of coffee. On average, 62% of U.S. residents enjoy a daily influx of coffee, while regular coffee drinkers down three cups of the brown brilliance, according to research by the NCA (National Coffee Association, that is — not the other one).
Public HealthHuffingtonPost

New Study Suggests Yet Another Health Benefit Of Drinking Coffee

And new research published this week points to another one, suggesting that people who drink coffee daily have a lower risk of developing and dying from liver disease. The study, published in the journal BMC Public Health, analyzed data from more than 495,000 people in the U.K. over a median of 10 years. They tracked which people developed chronic liver disease and related liver conditions, which are growing concerns worldwide.
DrinksEverydayHealth.com

Coffee, Even Decaf, May Promote Liver Health, Study Finds

Could drinking a few cups of coffee every day cut your risk of dying from liver disease almost in half? According to a new study, published June 22 in BMC Public Health, people who regularly consumed coffee, whether it was caffeinated or not, were less likely to develop chronic liver disease and chronic fatty liver disease, and had a lower risk of dying from liver disease, compared with those who didn’t drink coffee.
Public Healthirvineweekly.com

Coffee Protects You From This Disease According To New Research

A new study found a connection between coffee consumption and liver disease. Here’s what you need to know. There’s a lot of information out there regarding coffee and its impact on your health. Recently, a lot of new studies have shown that it’s not all bad when it comes to your caffeine habit; drinking moderate amounts of coffee has been linked with decreased cancer odds, promoting fat burn, and more. Now, there’s a study that links the consumption of coffee with preventing liver disease.
IndustryPosted by
Best Life

If You Got Pfizer or Moderna, the FDA Says Watch for These Delayed Side Effects

Since the end of 2020, public health experts and medical professionals have been warning people in the U.S. about the most common COVID vaccine side effects. That way, once they were rolled out widely, none of us would be alarmed about experiencing a fever, headache, fatigue, soreness or redness at the injection site, etc. But some side effects have emerged since then that have caused more concern. In mid-April, for example, use of the Johnson & Johnson vaccine was paused temporarily amid reports of rare blood clots, some of which were fatal. After the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) and U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) determined the benefits of the Johnson & Johnson vaccine outweighed the risks, the FDA added a warning to that vaccine about the potential for clotting complications. Now, the two other two vaccines approved for emergency use in the U.S., Pfizer and Moderna, have gotten new warnings, courtesy of the FDA. If you got either of those vaccines, the FDA now says there are three delayed side effects you should look out for.
Cancerdoctorslounge.com

Most Americans Don’t Follow Diets That Could Prevent Cancer

THURSDAY, July 1, 2021 (HealthDay News) -- The eating habits of most American adults aren't in line with dietary guidelines that can reduce the risk of cancer, a new study finds. Researchers examined data from nearly 31,000 U.S. adult participants in the annual National Health and Nutrition Examination Survey. The...
Healthuky.edu

UK Study Finds Time-Restricted Eating May Reduce Diabetes-Related Hypertension

A new University of Kentucky College of Medicine study suggests that time-restricted eating may be able to help people with Type 2 diabetes reduce nocturnal hypertension, which is characterized by elevated blood pressure at night. The study published in PNAS June 22 found that time-restricted eating, a routine in which...