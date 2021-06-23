Cancel
Buffalo, NY

Socialist India Walton Will Be Buffalo's Next Mayor

By Akela Lacy
The Intercept
The Intercept
 9 days ago
Before giving her victory speech on Tuesday night, India Walton raised a fist in the air. “I hate to say I told you so,” she said. Walton is a nurse, an organizer, and a nonprofit executive who received more than 50 percent of Tuesday’s vote in the Democratic primary for mayor of Buffalo, New York. She’s also a socialist, an abolitionist, and a member of the Buffalo chapter of the Democratic Socialists of America. Her opponent, Byron Brown, was an incumbent seeking a record fifth term backed by the local Democratic machine, the Buffalo News Editorial Board, the New York State Nurses Association, and the Local 1199 of the Service Employees International Union. He has not yet conceded. There is no Republican candidate in the race.

The Intercept

The Intercept

The Intercept is an award-winning news organization dedicated to holding the powerful accountable through fearless, adversarial journalism.

IN THIS ARTICLE
#Socialist Party#Minneapolis Police#Police Brutality#Affordable Housing#Socialist India Walton#Democratic#Republican#Seiu#Wfp#Democrats
