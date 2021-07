The pardon to Juana rivas, the mother sentenced to two and a half years in prison for the abduction of his two children, he is not seconded or by the owner of the Criminal Court 1 of Granada nor for the Granada Prosecutor’s Office, which this Friday has rejected the concession of the same every time Rivas “deliberately” violated current legislation and now alleges “an alleged repentance” and at the same time “Proclaim to the four winds that he would do it again.”