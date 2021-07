Brad Gagnon of Bleacher Report picked one player from each NFL roster who could be each team's biggest X-factor in 2021 (h/t to Kirk Larrabee). These are players who aren't quarterbacks or prototypical stars. That would be too easy. However, these 32 players' performances during the upcoming season could mean the difference between reaching the Super Bowl or missing the playoffs entirely for their respective teams. Who is Gagnon's pick for the San Francisco 49ers? The guidelines listed above throw out names like Jimmy Garoppolo, George Kittle, and Nick Bosa. It does leave third-year wideout Deebo Samuel, though, and he is the pick for Kyle Shanahan's.