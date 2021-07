Tennessee basketball will welcome back full-capacity crowds to Thompson-Boling Arena as the Vols are poised to face a marquee non-conference schedule this upcoming season. Tennessee announced on Thursday morning the finalized non-conference slate of its 2021-22 schedule with the SEC portion set to be announced later this summer. It includes seven home games and several neutral-site games against big-name programs and again is the kind of non-conference schedule the Vols have played regularly under Rick Barnes.