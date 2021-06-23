Cancel
Santa Barbara County, CA

Cannabis Tax Revenues Continue to Soar

By Delaney Smith
Santa Barbara Independent
Cover picture for the articleDespite the pandemic’s crippling hit to the economy, cannabis tax revenues in Santa Barbara County have continued to increase. This was just part of the report given on cannabis in the county on Tuesday. The county’s cannabis principal analyst Brittany Heaton and fiscal and policy analyst Steven Yee reported on county cannabis in the third quarter of the 2020-21 fiscal year — tax revenues, enforcement, compliance, and more. The following are key takeaways from the presentation:

