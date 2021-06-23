Cancel
UEFA

Sterling's shock and big names return to SW19 – Wednesday's sporting social

newschain
newschain
 9 days ago
Raheem Sterling, Serena Williams and Roger Federer

Sports stars and clubs across the world continue to provide an insight into their lives on social media.

Here, the PA news agency looks at some of the best examples from June 23.

Football

Raheem Sterling got a shock.

England’s players celebrated reaching the last 16 at Euro 2020.

Andy Robertson reflected on Scotland’s exit.

Line of Duty’s Martin Compston hailed Scotland’s players as “legends”.

Hammer time.

John Terry got his UEFA Pro Licence.

Trent Alexander-Arnold worked his way back to fitness.

Three Lions with plenty of bite…

Romelu Lukaku shared some advice.

And ended any transfer speculation.

Happy birthday Zinedine Zidane.

Jack Harrison trained hard.

Tennis

The big names were back at Wimbledon.

Cricket

Jos Buttler and Sam Curran were raring to go.

Stuart Broad was impressed with Tyrone Mings’ fielding stance.

Buttler and Michael Vaughan enjoyed watching Rishabh Pant.

David Warner mocked the English weather.

Boxing

Joseph Parker helped out an old mate in camp.

