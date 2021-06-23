Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Celebrities

The Untold Truth Of Hannah Einbinder

By Jon O'Brien
Posted by 
Nicki Swift
Nicki Swift
 9 days ago
Cover picture for the article

Chances are you were entirely unfamiliar with the name Hannah Einbinder before HBO added another winning comedy-drama to their stable in 2021 with "Hacks." But anyone who's watched the show about an aging comic attempting to get down with the youth is now unlikely to forget it. Einbinder plays Ava...

www.nickiswift.com
Community Policy
Nicki Swift

Nicki Swift

46K+
Followers
16K+
Post
16M+
Views
ABOUT

Nicki Swift dishes out the news on all your favorite celebs, adds expert analysis, then moves on to the next hot topic, all without breaking a sweat.

 https://www.nickiswift.com/
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Laraine Newman
Person
Jean Smart
Person
Nicole Byer
Person
Taylor Tomlinson
Person
Gilda Radner
Person
Bette Davis
Person
Joan Crawford
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Stand Up Comedy#Vanity Fair#Hbo#Exercise#Hbo#Entertainment Weekly#The Los Angeles Times#Chevy#Adderall#The New York Times#The Sklar Brothers
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Entertainment
News Break
Twitter
News Break
Celebrities
Related
TV SeriesPosted by
Primetimer

Hacks wouldn't work without Hannah Einbinder's Ava

The HBO Max comedy "is as pure a two-hander as I’ve seen on television in recent years — a comedy buoyed by the prickly, slow-to-develop relationship between two characters with utterly different approaches to comedy, but similar stumbling blocks," says Daniel D'Addario. "Both Deborah Vance (Jean Smart) and Ava Daniels (Hannah Einbinder) are carefully-written, elegantly played characters; each one fuels the show’s action through stubborn commitment to her own perspective, along with, gradually, some growth. But while Smart has, justly, been hailed for her work on the series, Einbinder’s work, like her character, feels relatively unheralded. This is surprising to a viewer who sees the show as a well-balanced depiction of two complicated people, and should have been expected by anyone who recalls the strangely intense pitch of conversation around Girls and its protagonist, Hannah Horvath. There is something about common human traits embodied by a young person that seems to rankle viewers. To wit: Ava, who exists somewhere between millennial and Zoomer, is frustratingly self-centered, slow to recognize the opportunity she’s been handed, and a challenge to be around. The trick of Hacks is that all of those descriptors fit Deborah, too. To reiterate: Ava is no picnic, and the show knows this."
CelebritiesPosted by
Mashed

The Untold Truth Of Nyesha Arrington

If Nyesha Arrington isn't a natural born chef, she's as close as you can get. She told the LA Weekly podcast that her earliest coherent memory is of helping her grandmother cook, when she was around 5 years old. After high school, she knew she needed to go to culinary school if she wanted to follow her passion. "All I cared about was being a chef and cooking, and crafting my purpose on this planet, which was to just be the best," Arrington told the hosts.
TV Seriesawardswatch.com

Interview: ‘Hacks’ co-creator Lucia Aniello chats about the greatness of Jean Smart and Hannah Einbinder’s audition [VIDEO]

Would you believe that the person who co-wrote and directed the first commercial for “Dollar Shave Club” also is responsible for one of the hottest shows on television? Lucia Aniello had a hand in not only that commercial but was part of the team which brought us Hacks which recently was renewed for a second season after getting fantastic reviews. Aniello’s wit and brilliant writing style paired up with the amazing Paul W. Downs and Jen Statsky has resulted in a dream team as they are churning out fantastic content that both delight and touch the fans. Hacks is not a comedy or a drama. It’s a reflection of the issues women face in the entertainment industry. Ageism, misogynistic behavior, and sexism are just the tip of the iceberg.
Food & DrinksPosted by
Mashed

The Untold Truth Of Carvel Ice Cream

On a hot summer day, Carvel is still the perfect place to stop in for a cold, delicious treat. If you grew up in the '90s, you might recall most childhood birthday parties offering up slices of their signature ice cream cakes – the shock of cool, smooth ice cream combined with the coarse texture of chocolate crunchies and the fluffy creaminess of sweet frosting immediately brings us back to memories of a simpler time.
CelebritiesPosted by
Shine my Crown

Chika Criticizes Kylie Jenner for ‘Capitalizing on a Lie’

Rapper Chika is not afraid to air her opinion. On Tuesday, she took to Twitter to air our Kylie Jenner, who she says built her billion-dollar industry on a lie. “kylie jenner got lip injections, lied about it, saying it was just the way she lines them, creating a wave of yt women looking like mirandasings, then made a brand of lipkits (ya know, capitalizing on a lie), & then sold the company to a billionaire corporation to deceive forbes,” Chika tweeted.
DrinksPosted by
Classic Rock 105.1

Budweiser’s 4th of July Ad Gives Chills for Some, Mixed Emotions for Others

There are mixed emotions over Budweiser's latest ad featuring Bill Pullman. The company posted the ad on Twitter this week, and the comments section has responses from all over the world. For some, though, it might cause a bit of cognitive dissonance: On one hand, it is a chill-inducing, bravado-filled show of patriotism and American Pride. On the other hand, it promotes receiving the coronavirus vaccine.
CelebritiesPopculture

Why Tom Hanks and Rita Wilson Allegedly Cut off Controversial Son Chet Hanks

Chet Hanks was hit with a civil lawsuit in April by his ex-girlfriend, Kiana Parker. Parker publicly accused the son of actors Tom Hanks and Rita Wilson of physically abusing her during their relationship. According to a report by PEOPLE, Parker is seeking $1 million in damages. Chet later accused Parker of being the attacker, claiming that she came after him with a knife. The lawsuit is ongoing, and Parker recently spoke to Radar Online and claimed that due to Chet's behavior, his parents had cut him off financially.
ReligionRecorder

Absolute truth

I quote Ted Thornton in his letter of June 24. “This is why history should always continue to be written and rewritten to keep up with the times. The pursuit of truth is ongoing, never final,” he says. Since the pursuit of truth is ongoing, so must be the truth of his assertion.
MoviesPosted by
NBC News

Bowen Yang, Joel Kim Booster to star in rom-com 'Fire Island'

Bowen Yang and Joel Kim Booster are set to star in “Fire Island,” a romantic comedy from “Spa Night” director Andrew Ahn. Described as a modern day take on Jane Austen’s “Pride and Prejudice,” the film will center on two best friends embarking on a weeklong vacation to Fire Island — the historic gay escape off the southern shore of Long Island — with the help of cheap rosé and a cadre of eclectic friends.
Nashville, TNsoundslikenashville.com

Female Friday: Hannah Dasher

You may know her for her wise-cracking sense of humor and sparkling personality on her social media cooking show, Stand By Your Pan, but Hannah Dasher’s talents extend far beyond the kitchen. When the proud Georgia native’s not whipping up some of her favorite family recipes with her own personal twist, she’s owning the stage as a singer-songwriter and guitar player with sharp lyrics to match.
Celebritiesgoldderby.com

Hannah Waddingham interview: ‘Ted Lasso’

According to Gold Derby’s latest odds, Hannah Waddingham has a strong lead to win the Emmy race for Best Comedy Supporting Actress. The reason: Her role, Rebecca, is deliciously snarky and devious as she plots revenge against her former spouse. Initially, she hires American misfit Ted Lasso to coach the AFC Richmond soccer team in Britain because she assumes the oft-goofy football coach will ruin the one thing her ex-husband loved the most: the British “football” team she inherited in their divorce. Watch her chat with Nick Ruhrkraut.
Celebritiesnickiswift.com

Harrison Ford's Recent Injury Is Much Worse Than Anyone Thought

Harrison Ford is arguably best known for his portrayal of adventurer Indiana Jones in the film series of the same name. Ford is also known for his impressive stunts in the movies and he is still doing them at 78 years old, according to CinemaBlend. His stunt double Vic Armstrong told CNN in August 2008 what it was really like to work with the actor. "The biggest stunt I always say on the Indiana Jones films was stopping Harrison doing the stunts because I had to fight nearly every time to stop him," he said.
Corpus Christi, TXtalkhouse.com

“Tell the Truth”

“Tell the Truth.” That is what everyone’s mother and father asks. Normally after you have done something terrible to your sister, brother, or family pet. I had Aunt Anne on my case as well. She assured me that if I did not tell the truth, the Devil would have my soul. Aged six I was not entirely sure what my soul was. But I did not want Satan to have it.
TV & Videosbubbleblabber.com

W2W2nite 6/30/21: Netflix ; Comedy Central

For, like, thousands of years, the origins of the United States of America have remained shrouded in mystery, lost to the sands of time. Who built this ‘country tis of thee,’ and why? Only the dinosaurs know… until now. For the first time in human history, the incredible, completely true story of America’s origins are revealed in AMERICA: THE MOTION PICTURE — a once-in-a-lifetime cultural event available the only way the Founding Fathers ever intended their story be told: