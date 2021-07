Neptune has been going retrograde in Pisces since 2012 when the planet of dreams, ideals and illusions entered its watery home sign for its usual lengthy stay. Neptune will be in Pisces until 2025, and will never return in this lifetime. The planet takes 164 years to travel through each zodiac sign, spending about 13 years in each one. While we still have a few more Neptune retrogrades to go in Pisces, it’s crunch time. The planet has passed the 20-degree mark and is working its way through the last sector of the sign. In astrology, this is referred to as the third Deccan and this is where things get intense.