Berks County, PA

KNOW ANYTHING? Reading Police Probe Fatal Shooting

By Nicole Acosta
 9 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1DIaIz_0ad8yjJq00
600 block of North 10th Street Photo Credit: Google Maps (Street View)

Police in Berks County are investigating after a gunshot victim succumbed to his injuries at Reading Hospital.

Officers arrived at the hospital on June 17 around 1:20 a.m. to find a victim with multiple gunshot wounds stemming from an incident that occurred in the 600 block of North 10th Street, according to the City of Reading Police Department.

The victim later died at the hospital, police said.

Reading police are asking anyone with information to contact the Criminal Investigations Division at 610-655-6116.

Connecticut StatePosted by
Daily Voice

Arrest Made In CT Playground Shooting Death

A Connecticut man has been arrested in connection with the shooting death of another man at a popular playground. Jorden Rudel, age 24, was arrested on Thursday, July 1 in New Haven County by detectives from the Woodbridge Police Department and the CT State Police for the Monday, June 7 murder of a 33-year-old man.
Paterson, NJPosted by
Daily Voice

Paterson Man Indicted For Setting Fire Outside Bank

UPDATE: A grand jury in Paterson has returned an indictment against a city man accused of setting a garbage can fire in the vestibule of a Main Street bank. Reshawn Evans, 27, has remained held in the Passaic County jail since his arrest on April 26 for the Bank of America branch fire earlier that day.
Fairless Hills, PAPosted by
Daily Voice

DA: Bucks Man Charged For Choking Girlfriend Unconscious At New Falls Motel

A Bucks County man was arrested on various assault charges for choking his girlfriend to the point of unconsciousness at a motel in Fairless Hills Thursday, authorities said. Officers responding to a report of a cardiac arrest, found Jamie Beighley, 36, lying on the floor of a room in New Falls Motel on Lincoln Highway with no pulse, and blood on her face, according to the Bucks County District Attorney's office.
Public SafetyPosted by
Daily Voice

Missing NY Woman Found Dead, State Police Say

A 45-year-old woman who was reported missing in New York earlier this week has been found dead, state police announced. On Tuesday, June 29, an alert was issued for Angola resident Gina J. Baca, who was reported missing by the Seneca Nation of Indians in Erie County. This week, on...
Camden County, NJPosted by
Daily Voice

Camden Prosecutor: Partial Care Counselor Had Sex With Patient Under 13 Years Old

A 28-year-old man working as a counselor in a partial care program had sex with a child in the program, authorities in Camden County said. An investigation into the allegations against Steven Brown began when someone disclosed that he had sexual intercourse with the child, who was under 13 years old at the time of the incident, Acting Camden County Prosecutor Jill S. Mayer and Camden County Metro Police Chief Gabriel Rodriguez said.
Public SafetyPosted by
Daily Voice

South Jersey Shooting Leaves 1 Dead, 1 Wounded

A 31-year-old from Camden was fatally shot, and a second man was wounded, authorities said. The double shooting occurred about 9:45 a.m. on Friday on the 1100 block of Baring Street, according to Acting Camden County Prosecutor Jill S. Mayer and Camden County Metro Police Chief Gabriel Rodriguez. Responding to...