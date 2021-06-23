KNOW ANYTHING? Reading Police Probe Fatal Shooting

600 block of North 10th Street Photo Credit: Google Maps (Street View)

Police in Berks County are investigating after a gunshot victim succumbed to his injuries at Reading Hospital.

Officers arrived at the hospital on June 17 around 1:20 a.m. to find a victim with multiple gunshot wounds stemming from an incident that occurred in the 600 block of North 10th Street, according to the City of Reading Police Department.

The victim later died at the hospital, police said.

Reading police are asking anyone with information to contact the Criminal Investigations Division at 610-655-6116.

