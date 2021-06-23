Keith Urban and Nicole Kidman Fans Are Going Wild for Their New PDA Instagram

Hugh Grant is looking at Nicole Kidman, and something about her seems different, but he can't quite put his finger on it. "Are you still playing Lucille Ball?" he asks. She's in Nashville, Tennessee; he's in London. We're sharing a screen and a little time together, and Grant is peering into the camera. "Since the last time I spoke to you, a few weeks ago, you look a bit like her. Even your outfit is a bit Lucille." This is absolutely not true and Kidman, who just finished shooting Aaron Sorkin's movie, "Being the Ricardos," about the relationship between Ball and husband Desi Arnaz, blushes. "It's so weird that you say that, Hugh. Why do you say that?"