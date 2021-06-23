Cancel
Keith Urban and Nicole Kidman Fans Are Going Wild for Their New PDA Instagram

By Kayla Keegan
countryliving.com
 11 days ago

Cover picture for the articleKeith Urban and Nicole Kidman really couldn't be any cuter together. We knew this to be true already, but we recently received further proof when Nicole posted an adorable new snapshot of the two canoodling together on Instagram. The Undoing actress shared the picture as part of a Father's Day tribute to her 53-year-old husband of 15 years. Included in the same Instagram post from Sunday was a throwback picture of Nicole with her late father, Antony Kidman, who died in 2014.

Nicole Kidman
Keith Urban
