PipeWire, The Newest Audio Kid On The Linux Block

By Jonathan Bennett
hackaday.com
 9 days ago

Cover picture for the articleRaise your hand if you remember when PulseAudio was famous for breaking audio on Linux for everyone. For quite a few years, the standard answer for any audio problem on Linux was to uninstall PulseAudio, and just use ALSA. It’s probably the case that a number of distros switched to Pulse before it was quite ready. My experience was that after a couple years of fixing bugs, the experience got to be quite stable and useful. PulseAudio brought some really nice features to Linux, like moving sound streams between devices and dynamically resampling streams as needed.

#Linux#Audio System#Digital Audio#Audio Engineer#Firewire#The Audio Video#Av#Usb
