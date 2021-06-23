Twitter Users Gush over Prince Charles as He Dons Designer Gray Suit on a Farm Visit

In a stunning revelation, Prince Charles has allegedly declared that his grandson Archie will never be a prince.On Sunday, the Daily Mail reported that the heir to the throne has said that Meghan Markle and Prince Harry’s two-year-old son won’t have any place among the frontline Royals as he plans a slimmed-down monarchy after he becomes King.Quoting a source close to the Sussexes, the Daily Mail said that Prince Charles has told the couple “that he will change key legal documents to ensure that Archie cannot get the title he would once have inherited by right.”The anonymous source said: “Harry...