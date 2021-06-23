Cancel
Twitter Users Gush over Prince Charles as He Dons Designer Gray Suit on a Farm Visit

Prince of Wales, Prince Charles stepped out in a fancy designer grey suit during a visit to a farm, and Twitter users could not help but admire the royal for his style. Prince Charles has had a rough year following his father's death, the Duke of Edinburgh, and the constant bashing he has received from his youngest son, Prince Harry, in his many interviews, but that has not kept the Prince of Wales from looking his best.

