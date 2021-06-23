Cancel
Public Health

Nonhuman primate models for SARS-CoV-2 Research: Managing demand for specific-pathogen-free (SPF) animals

By Miguel A. Contreras, Matthew E. Arnegard, Michael C. Chang, Sheri Hild, Franziska Grieder, Stephanie J. Murphy
Nature.com
 13 days ago

The SARS-CoV-2/COVID-19 pandemic has significantly increased the demand for specific-pathogen-free (SPF) nonhuman primates (NHPs) for development of vaccines and therapeutics, thus straining the supply of these animals for biomedical research studies. Non-SPF animals, which are available in greater numbers and include well-characterized primate species, should be considered in lieu of limited SPF animals for appropriate research studies.

