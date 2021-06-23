Cancel
Cancer

Designer fibre meals sway human gut microbes

By Avner Leshem, Eran Elinav
Nature.com
 13 days ago

Cover picture for the articleUnderstanding how diet affects gut microbes and thereby influences human health might lead to targeted dietary strategies. A clinical trial now provides some steps on the path towards this goal. Avner Leshem ORCID: http://orcid.org/0000-0003-4082-2036 0 &. Eran Elinav ORCID: http://orcid.org/0000-0002-5775-2110 1. Avner Leshem. Avner Leshem is in the Department of...

www.nature.com
Dietsstlouisnews.net

Effect of dieting on gut microbiome

Washington [US], June 24 (ANI): Researchers from Charite -- Universitatsmedizin Berlin and the University of California in San Francisco were able to show for the first time that a very low-calorie diet significantly alters the composition of the microbiota present in the human gut. In the study published in the...
Public HealthScientific American

Gut Reactions: Microbes in the Digestive Tract Influence COVID Severity

One of the many issues that have flummoxed scientists researching COVID-19 is the nose-to-toes diversity of its symptoms, which extend well beyond the usual range of respiratory infections: from loss of smell to blood clots and stroke to limb pain and discolored COVID toes. One of the most common nonrespiratory manifestations is gastrointestinal trouble. As many as 50 percent of COVID patients have nausea, diarrhea and/or abdominal pain. And according to a Canadian review paper, for 16 percent in one large study, those were the only symptoms.
ScienceNature.com

Modeling host-associating microbes under selection

The concept of fitness is often reduced to a single component, such as the replication rate in a given habitat. For species with multi-step life cycles, this can be an unjustified oversimplification, as every step of the life cycle can contribute to the overall reproductive success in a specific way. In particular, this applies to microbes that spend part of their life cycles associated to a host. In this case, there is a selection pressure not only on the replication rates, but also on the phenotypic traits associated to migrating from the external environment to the host and vice-versa (i.e., the migration rates). Here, we investigate a simple model of a microbial lineage living, replicating, migrating and competing in and between two compartments: a host and an environment. We perform a sensitivity analysis on the overall growth rate to determine the selection gradient experienced by the microbial lineage. We focus on the direction of selection at each point of the phenotypic space, defining an optimal way for the microbial lineage to increase its fitness. We show that microbes can adapt to the two-compartment life cycle through either changes in replication or migration rates, depending on the initial values of the traits, the initial distribution across the two compartments, the intensity of competition, and the time scales involved in the life cycle versus the time scale of adaptation (which determines the adequate probing time to measure fitness). Overall, our model provides a conceptual framework to study the selection on microbes experiencing a host-associated life cycle.
ScienceCosmos

Virus hotspot: the human gut

Most of the viruses are harmless to humans, with 75% of them being “phages” – viruses that infect bacterial cells, not human cells. “The most intensively studied ecosystem on the planet is our own gut,” says Phil Hugenholtz, a professor of microbiology and microbial evolution at the University of Queensland (UQ), and co-author on a paper, published in Nature Microbiology, describing the research.
ScienceNature.com

Metagenomic compendium of 189,680 DNA viruses from the human gut microbiome

Bacteriophages have important roles in the ecology of the human gut microbiome but are under-represented in reference databases. To address this problem, we assembled the Metagenomic Gut Virus catalogue that comprises 189,680 viral genomes from 11,810 publicly available human stool metagenomes. Over 75% of genomes represent double-stranded DNA phages that infect members of the Bacteroidia and Clostridia classes. Based on sequence clustering we identified 54,118 candidate viral species, 92% of which were not found in existing databases. The Metagenomic Gut Virus catalogue improves detection of viruses in stool metagenomes and accounts for nearly 40% of CRISPR spacers found in human gut Bacteria and Archaea. We also produced a catalogue of 459,375 viral protein clusters to explore the functional potential of the gut virome. This revealed tens of thousands of diversity-generating retroelements, which use error-prone reverse transcription to mutate target genes and may be involved in the molecular arms race between phages and their bacterial hosts.
WildlifeNature.com

Human encroachment into wildlife gut microbiomes

In the Anthropocene, humans, domesticated animals, wildlife, and their environments are interconnected, especially as humans advance further into wildlife habitats. Wildlife gut microbiomes play a vital role in host health. Changes to wildlife gut microbiomes due to anthropogenic disturbances, such as habitat fragmentation, can disrupt natural gut microbiota homeostasis and make animals vulnerable to infections that may become zoonotic. However, it remains unclear whether the disruption to wildlife gut microbiomes is caused by habitat fragmentation per se or the combination of habitat fragmentation with additional anthropogenic disturbances, such as contact with humans, domesticated animals, invasive species, and their pathogens. Here, we show that habitat fragmentation per se does not impact the gut microbiome of a generalist rodent species native to Central America, Tome’s spiny rat Proechimys semispinosus, but additional anthropogenic disturbances do. Indeed, compared to protected continuous and fragmented forest landscapes that are largely untouched by other human activities, the gut microbiomes of spiny rats inhabiting human-disturbed fragmented landscapes revealed a reduced alpha diversity and a shifted and more dispersed beta diversity. Their microbiomes contained more taxa associated with domesticated animals and their potential pathogens, suggesting a shift in potential metagenome functions. On the one hand, the compositional shift could indicate a degree of gut microbial adaption known as metagenomic plasticity. On the other hand, the greater variation in community structure and reduced alpha diversity may signal a decline in beneficial microbial functions and illustrate that gut adaption may not catch up with anthropogenic disturbances, even in a generalist species with large phenotypic plasticity, with potentially harmful consequences to both wildlife and human health.
ScienceNeuroscience News

Gut Microbe Secreted Molecule Linked to Formation of New Nerve Cells in Adult Brain

Summary: Gut microbes that metabolize tryptophan secrete indoles that stimulate the development of new neurons in the adult brain. The billions of microbes living in your gut could play a key role in supporting the formation of new nerve cells in the adult brain, with the potential to possibly prevent memory loss in old age and help to repair and renew nerve cells after injury, an international research team spanning Singapore, UK, Australia, Canada, US, and Sweden has discovered.
WildlifeFuturity

Honey bee queen guts host antifungal microbe

Researchers have identified a specific bacterial microbe that protects bees from fungal infection. The microbe is found in key colony environments such as queen guts and developing larval bees, as well as in honey and pollen. Honey bees are the most economically important agricultural pollinators on Earth, but their populations...
Sciencegreenmedinfo.com

Hypolipidemic, anti-inflammatory, and anti-atherosclerotic effects of tea before and after microbial fermentation.

Hypolipidemic, anti-inflammatory, and anti-atherosclerotic effects of tea before and after microbial fermentation. Xiujuan Deng, Yan Hou, Hongjie Zhou, Yali Li, Zhiqiang Xue, Xiaoting Xue, Ganghua Huang, Kunlun Huang, Xiaoyun He, Wentao Xu. Article Affiliation:. Xiujuan Deng. Abstract:. Background: Microbial fermentation significantly affects the flavor and efficacy of tea. It is...
ScienceNature.com

Random forest classification for predicting lifespan-extending chemical compounds

Ageing is a major risk factor for many conditions including cancer, cardiovascular and neurodegenerative diseases. Pharmaceutical interventions that slow down ageing and delay the onset of age-related diseases are a growing research area. The aim of this study was to build a machine learning model based on the data of the DrugAge database to predict whether a chemical compound will extend the lifespan of Caenorhabditis elegans. Five predictive models were built using the random forest algorithm with molecular fingerprints and/or molecular descriptors as features. The best performing classifier, built using molecular descriptors, achieved an area under the curve score (AUC) of 0.815 for classifying the compounds in the test set. The features of the model were ranked using the Gini importance measure of the random forest algorithm. The top 30 features included descriptors related to atom and bond counts, topological and partial charge properties. The model was applied to predict the class of compounds in an external database, consisting of 1738 small-molecules. The chemical compounds of the screening database with a predictive probability of ≥ 0.80 for increasing the lifespan of Caenorhabditis elegans were broadly separated into (1) flavonoids, (2) fatty acids and conjugates, and (3) organooxygen compounds.
RetailNature.com

Staphylococcus aureus enhances biofilm formation, aerotolerance, and survival of Campylobacter strains isolated from retail meats

In retail meat products, Campylobacter jejuni, C. coli, and Staphylococcus aureus have been reported in high prevalence. The polymicrobial interaction between Campylobacter and other bacteria could enhance Campylobacter survival during the adverse conditions encountered during retail meat processing and storage. This study was designed to investigate the potential role of S. aureus from retail meats in enhancing the survival of Campylobacter exposed to low temperature, aerobic conditions, and biofilm formation. Results indicated that viable S. aureus cells and filter-sterilized cell-free media obtained from S. aureus prolonged the survival of Campylobacter at low temperature and during aerobic conditions. Biofilm formation of Campylobacter strains was significantly enhanced in the presence of viable S. aureus cells, but the results were inconclusive when extracts from cell-free media were used. In conclusion, the presence of S. aureus cells enhances survivability of Campylobacter strains in adverse conditions such as low temperature and aerobic conditions. Further investigations are warranted to understand the interaction between Campylobacter and S. aureus, and effective intervention strategies are needed to reduce the incidence of both foodborne pathogens in retail meat products.
ScienceNature.com

Parkinson disease and air pollution: does what we breathe matter?

Results of a new study have identified an association between risk of incident Parkinson disease and exposure to NO2, which is released into the atmosphere as a result of burning fuels. Parkinson disease has a long prodromal phase, so these findings suggest an opportunity to apply early prevention strategies. 1.
WildlifeNature.com

Metabolic and enzymatic elucidation of cooperative degradation of red seaweed agarose by two human gut bacteria

Various health beneficial outcomes associated with red seaweeds, especially their polysaccharides, have been claimed, but the molecular pathway of how red seaweed polysaccharides are degraded and utilized by cooperative actions of human gut bacteria has not been elucidated. Here, we investigated the enzymatic and metabolic cooperation between two human gut symbionts, Bacteroides plebeius and Bifidobacterium longum ssp. infantis, with regard to the degradation of agarose, the main carbohydrate of red seaweed. More specifically, B. plebeius initially decomposed agarose into agarotriose by the actions of the enzymes belonging to glycoside hydrolase (GH) families 16 and 117 (i.e., BpGH16A and BpGH117) located in the polysaccharide utilization locus, a specific gene cluster for red seaweed carbohydrates. Then, B. infantis extracted energy from agarotriose by the actions of two agarolytic β-galactosidases (i.e., Bga42A and Bga2A) and produced neoagarobiose. B. plebeius ultimately acted on neoagarobiose by BpGH117, resulting in the production of 3,6-anhydro-l-galactose, a monomeric sugar possessing anti-inflammatory activity. Our discovery of the cooperative actions of the two human gut symbionts on agarose degradation and the identification of the related enzyme genes and metabolic intermediates generated during the metabolic processes provide a molecular basis for agarose degradation by gut bacteria.
ScienceNature.com

Focused Revision: Policy statement on folic acid and neural tube defects

You have full access to this article via your institution. Addendum to: Toriello, H. V. for the Policy and Practice Guideline Committee of the American College of Medical Genetics. Policy statement on folic acid and neural tube defects. Genet. Med. 13, 593–596 (2011). https://doi.org/10.1097/GIM.0b013e31821d4188. This document was reaffirmed by the...
Sciencepowerofpositivity.com

Researchers Discover Over 142,000 Virus Species in the Gut Microbiome

Researchers at Wellcome Sanger Institute and European Bioinformatics Institute (EMBL-EBI) have identified over 142,000 virus species in the gut. Over half of them have never been detected until this study. This may seem like many viruses, but it pales in comparison to the total number on our planet. According to...
HealthNature.com

How reliably can ultrasound help determine muscle and adipose tissue thickness in clinical settings? An assessment of intra- and inter-examiner reliability in the USVALID study

European Journal of Clinical Nutrition (2021)Cite this article. Ultrasound is used to measure muscle and adipose tissue thickness at the bedside. This study was aimed at determining the intra- and inter-examiner reliability for marking points to measure adipose tissue and muscle thickness and assessing it in terms of the performance and evaluation of the corresponding ultrasound scans.
ScienceNature.com

Fecal microbial transplantation and fiber supplementation in patients with severe obesity and metabolic syndrome: a randomized double-blind, placebo-controlled phase 2 trial

Fecal microbial transplantation (FMT) from lean donors to patients with obesity has been associated with metabolic benefits, yet results so far have been inconsistent. In this study, we tested the application of daily fiber supplementation as an adjunct to FMT therapy to modulate cardiometabolic outcomes. We performed a double-blind randomized trial in patients with severe obesity and metabolic syndrome receiving oral FMT, to test high-fermentable (HF) and low-fermentable (LF) fiber supplements (NCT03477916). Seventy participants were randomized to the FMT-HF (n = 17), FMT-LF (n = 17), HF (n = 17) and LF (n = 19) groups. The primary outcome was the assessment of change in insulin sensitivity from baseline to 6 weeks using the homeostatic model assessment (HOMA2-IR/IS). After 6 weeks, only patients in the FMT-LF group had significant improvements in HOMA2-IR (3.16 ± 3.01 at 6 weeks versus 3.77 ± 3.57 at baseline; P = 0.02). No difference in HOMA2-IR was observed over this period for those in the FMT-HF group (3.25 ± 1.70 at 6 weeks versus 3.17 ± 1.72 at baseline; P = 0.8), the HF group (3.49 ± 1.43 at 6 weeks versus 3.26 ± 1.33 at baseline; P = 0.8) or the LF group (3.76 ± 2.01 at 6 weeks versus 3.56 ± 1.81 at baseline; P = 0.8). Interventions were safe and well-tolerated with no treatment-attributed serious adverse events. We provide proof of concept for the use of a single-dose oral FMT combined with daily low-fermentable fiber supplementation to improve insulin sensitivity in patients with severe obesity and metabolic syndrome.
HealthNature.com

Metagenomic analysis of a throat swab sample collected in China on a patient infected with Varicella Zoster Virus

Varicella Zoster Virus (VZV) is endemic worldwide, causing varicella in children and zoster upon reactivation in adults. This study concerned a metagenomic analysis of a throat swab sample collected in China, on a young patient suffering from Systemic Lupus Erythematosus (SLE) and diagnosed with varicella. The complete genome sequence of a VZV strain of clade 2 has been generated. Clade 2 strains are the most prevalent in Asian countries. A comparison of 223 VZV genomes identified 77 clade specific markers, 20 of them specific to clade 2. The metagenomic analysis also identified sequences covering most of the genome of the bacteria Schaalia odontolytica also known as Actinomyces odontolyticus. VZV infection and bacterial infection in the context of SLE is further discussed. Even though the patient presented only mild symptoms, this study is a reminder that vaccination against VZV is critical to avoid severe complications like bacterial superinfection or even death in the case of immunodeficiency.
CancerNature.com

Association of the Healthy Nordic Food Index with risk of bladder cancer: a case–control study

European Journal of Clinical Nutrition (2021)Cite this article. Bladder cancer (BC) is the ninth recurrent neoplasm in the world. In Iran, incidence of BC is the third most common among men. Few dietary patterns are related to reduced carcinogenesis and consequently are amenable to modification in order to reduce the BC risk. Adherence to the traditional Nordic diet, as measured by the Healthy Nordic Food Index (HNFI), have shown a beneficial effect on chronic disease prevention, including cancer. The principal objective of this study was to investigate the association between HNFI and the odds of BC in a case-control study, in Iran.

