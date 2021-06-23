Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Washington, DC

Real Estate Fresh Finds: June 23

By PoP Sponsor
popville.com
 9 days ago

Cover picture for the articleReal Estate Fresh Finds is a weekly selection of newly-listed properties in the District, brought to you by Real Living At Home. “Gorgeous home blocks away from vibrant Kennedy Street NW. This newly renovated 4 BD/3.5 BA has a welcoming front yard and porch. Once you open the door to your new home, you’ll be stunned by the open floor plan, natural light and amazing finishes. The gourmet kitchen boasts an oversized island, quartz countertops, stainless steel appliances and tons of cabinet space. There is also a W/D unit on the main floor near the half bath. The master bedroom comes with great natural light, multiple closet spaces and a master bathroom that you will fall in love with. The other two bedrooms on the top floor are spacious with ideal closet space. The fully finished basement includes a second kitchen, W/D unit, huge bedroom and a luxurious full bathroom. Some other key amenities are two garage parking spaces, an additional pantry and lots of storage space.”

www.popville.com
Community Policy
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Washington, DC
Real Estate
Washington, DC
Business
City
Washington, DC
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Diamond#Bankruptcy#Wine Cellar#Real Living At Home#Property Of The Week#Quartz Countertops#W D#Washer
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Economy
News Break
Real Estate
Related
Real Estatepopville.com

DC Open House List for This Weekend

It’s a holiday weekend in the District, which means the open houses are slim pickings compared to most weekends. With only 70 scheduled across the 3-day weekend, you’ll definitely need to check out our recommendations below. To see the full Open House List, click here. 6645 Georgia Avenue NW #104...
Nantucket, MAnantucketrealestate.com

Nantucket: June Summary of Real Estate Activity

We are halfway through the year and it is quite a different story in the real estate market than it was one year ago. Most significant is that demand is far outstripping supply of properties which, of course, has contributed to rapidly escalating prices. What remains to be seen is whether or not this is just a “pandemic recovery related bump” or if this market is here to stay for some time. The good news is that the number of new listings coming on the market is steadily increasing which should alleviate some of the pressure. Again, buyers who do not need financing and who are able to make a fast decision are in the best position amongst the competition right now. We continue to see multiple offers, some of them without any contingencies, for new quality listings.
Interior DesignDesign Milk

#UPHouse: A Madrid Apartment Cleverly Adds Space + Function

The #UPHouse is a 60-square-meter, unfinished apartment in Madrid transformed by cumulolimbo studio who added a structure within the bare space. Tall ceilings leave room for an open second floor in the middle of the unit that functions as a bedroom, leaving two double-height spaces at the front and back of it. The larger space on the east side acts as the open living area, while the smaller west side space is more private. White walls, recycled plywood, steel and concrete floors set the tone, creating a loft-like apartment perfectly teetering between modern and industrial.
House Rentpopville.com

Today’s Rental was chosen for the tile work

This rental is located at 1926 17th St NW near U St. The Craigslist ad says:. “$1,850 / 500ft2 – SPECTACULAR RENOVATED DUPONT STUDIO – HWF, SS Appl, HC, W/D in unit (Dupont U Street Logan) Spectacular renovated bright studio apartment directly between Dupont Circle and the U Street corridor....
New York City, NYdallassun.com

The Emerson Lima Group Is Trying To Change The Way That Families Feel About Real Estate. Find Out More Below

NEW YORK, NY / ACCESSWIRE / June 30, 2021 / Real estate can often feel disconnected from family life. With so many companies out there trying to get your business as you try and find the perfect home for your family, it can feel more like a big business rather than a real solution for your lives. In other words, like these businesses do not understand the family feel that goes into this big decision.
New Iberia, LADaily Iberian

As June comes to a close, New Iberia real estate numbers are on steady rise

The New Iberia real estate market is booming — and as June comes to a close — those numbers are close to matching that of the total in 2020. From January to December of last year, a total of 396 homes were sold in the Teche Area. By the end of today, 261 homes are projected to be sold, according to Cindy Herring, a local real estate agent.
Real Estatewagmtv.com

Real Estate Matters 6.23.2021

PRESQUE ISLE, Maine (WAGM) -The last two editions of Real Estate Matters focused on the outside setting of a home trying to give it more curb appeal. This time around the focus is on the interior surroundings. Shawn Cunningham has this week’s Real Estate Matters.... The majority of homes on...
Real Estaterebusinessonline.com

Commercial Real Estate Magazines

France Media is the largest commercial real estate publisher of print and digital magazines in the U.S. The company produces magazines, websites, e-newsletters and conferences covering the retail, office and industrial sectors; multifamily & affordable housing; student housing; seniors housing; healthcare & medical office real estate; and hospitality; as well as facilities management and maintenance.
IndustryPosted by
Forbes

In 2021, Residential Real Estate Developers Are Finding New Success With Hotels

The adage “location, location, location” still holds true, but some traditionally residential real estate developers are taking it to the next level as pandemic market trends make new hotel opportunities available. Condos, villas, homes and commercial real estate value ebbs and flows based on supply and demand. The pandemic is making hotel investment especially attractive for some developers.
Surry County, NCMount Airy News

Real Estate Transfers

In recording deeds, the state of North Carolina does not require that the amount paid for a parcel be stated on the deed. However a tax stamp at the rate of $2 for every $1,000 in value is affixed to each deed. Recent real estate transfers recorded in the Surry...
Real Estateb-metro.com

The Face of Residential Real Estate

The Fred Smith Group – Lives and Specializes in Mountain Brook, Homewood, Vestavia, Downtown & Surrounding Areas!!. We know what it’s like to love where you live. It’s our goal as a team to exceed the expectations of all of our clients. Whether it’s getting the absolute most from your sale or being completely delighted each time you cross your threshold, we have real systems and real strategies that can only be learned through the right kind of experience, allowing us to make this happen over and over again for our clients.
Camarillo, CApacbiztimes.com

Real Estate: Meissner finds room to expand with Camarillo building purchase

Meissner Filtration recently bought this Camarillo building, formerly home to Casa Pacifica. (courtesy photo) Meissner Filtration Products bought a recently vacated office/flex building in Camarillo for almost $5 million. The building, which has 30,855 square feet of space, sold for $4.925 million. The seller, an LLC called 975 Flynn Road, worked with NAI Capital Commercial…
Real EstateAustin Weekly News

The booming real estate market

I had been reading about the current shortage of real estate inventory. Because of it, people have been offering to pay more than the listing price for houses. As I perused the real estate listings, I found a house for sale in the 1400 block of North Parkside. The listing price was $125,000. Based on the pictures accompanying the listing, it was easy to see that the house needed at least a minimum of $50,000, maximum of $100,000 in work. At minimum, it would need a complete gutting of the interior, with a new kitchen and bathroom a must. I would presume the heating system and hot water system would need to be replaced. Repairs to the front and back porch would also be a necessity. And a new roof.
Cleveland, OHclevelandmagazine.com

Looking For A Real Estate Agent In Cleveland? Here's How To Find A Good Fit

From location to experience, here's a few factors to take into account when choosing an agent. Every team needs a good coach to lead the way. Whether you’re buying, selling or both, finding a good real estate agent that understands your needs and is able to guide you through each step of the process is beyond crucial. Three local real estate agents from Howard Hanna and Keller Williams share their advice on what to take into consideration to help find the right person for you.
Real Estatebiggerpockets.com

The Investing Real Estate Agent

Is it a good deal? Have you ever asked yourself that question when you’re looking at a property? There are four ways to make money from real estate: Cash Flow, Appreciation, Principal Paydown, and Tax Benefits. Understanding this will help you to determine whether or not a property is a good in...
Real Estatereecenichols.com

6814 W 73rd Street

Super Cute 3-Bed/1-Bath/1-Car Ranch home on a quiet tree lined street with a large fenced yard. Refinished Hardwood Floors throughout and new Interior Paint and lighting. Updated Kitchen to include opening up wall between Living Room and Kitchen with newly painted White Cabinets, new Granite Countertops, Backsplash, Sink, Faucet and Tile floor. All newer Stainless Steel Appliances including adding a gas line for Stove. The adjacent Sunroom is a lovely area for a meal and leads outside to the great deck. A perfect place to enjoy a nice cool drink with friends and family with plenty of room for romping on the lawn.Basement Stairs have been replaced and Closed In. The full unfinished basement has plenty of room for WFH, hobbies and exercise. Plus lots of room for storage. Original staircase to Garage allows you to enter the basement without having to go through the house. Newer Roof, PEX Plumbing, Water Heater, Exterior Paint and added Insulation to the Attic. Everything is ready for you to move right in and enjoy the wonderful summer in your new home.