Leon Edwards fired back at Gilbert Burns for suggesting he “wasn’t hungry” in the Nate Diaz fight, saying “you got knocked out with a jab.”. Edwards won a unanimous decision over Diaz at UFC 263 earlier this month, but he wasn’t able to get the finish and nearly got stopped himself during a crazy fifth round of action. Although Edwards got his hand raised, UFC president Dana White stopped short of committing to giving him the next title shot despite being on a 10-fight unbeaten streak at the moment. White instead said that Colby Covington is next in line to fight UFC welterweight champion Kamaru Usman. But one has to wonder if Edwards was able to go out there and finish Diaz if he would have been granted the title shot instead of Covington.