Chester, SC

Worker shortage leads to trash piling up in Chester County neighborhoods

By Greg Suskin, wsoctv.com
WSOC Charlotte
WSOC Charlotte
 9 days ago
CHESTER, S.C. — Neighbors in a South Carolina city say no one is picking up their trash, and it’s been sitting in the sun for weeks.

People in Chester told Channel 9 the city has not picked up trash at the curb in weeks.

Watch the video above as Channel 9′s South Carolina bureau reporter Greg Suskin explains this all goes back to worker shortage.

©2021 Cox Media Group

