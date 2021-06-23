Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Music

Join us for an Audacy Check In with the Goo Goo Dolls

By Joe Cingrana
Posted by 
Audacy
Audacy
 9 days ago

Join Audacy host Jayn this Thursday, June 25 to celebrate the imminent release of the Goos’ latest compilation album and get reacquainted with one of the hardest working bands in the business as the world begins to open back up post-pandemic.

www.audacy.com
Community Policy
Audacy

Audacy

29K+
Followers
39K+
Post
13M+
Views
ABOUT

All the latest in sports, music, entertainment and breaking news.

 https://www.audacy.com/
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Texas State
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Goos#Radio#Summer Tour#Blue October#Audacy Com
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Entertainment
News Break
Music
Related
MusicThe Oakland Press

Goo Goo Dolls release “Rarities” album, 5 Things to Know

The pandemic has given many of us a chance to do some housecleaning — including Goo Goo Dolls. The Buffalo-born rock duo released a Christmas album and an EP and did a number of virtual performances, together and apart, during the past 15 months. It also put together “Rarities,” a 20-track set out Friday, June 25, that includes acoustic versions of hits such as “Iris” and “Slide,” live recordings and unreleased material that singer-guitarist John Rzeznik calls “fantastic train wrecks that didn’t make the records.”
MusicPosted by
Audacy

Toby Keith back to wish America, happy birthday, in new song for the 4th

The always-patriotic Toby Keith released his new song, “Happy Birthday America,” this week and per usual, he isn’t holding back. Known for his passionate and prideful American anthems like “Courtesy Of The Red, White And Blue,” “Made In America” and “American Soldier,” Keith is now offering a new perspective and tone.
CelebritiesPosted by
Shine my Crown

Chika Criticizes Kylie Jenner for ‘Capitalizing on a Lie’

Rapper Chika is not afraid to air her opinion. On Tuesday, she took to Twitter to air our Kylie Jenner, who she says built her billion-dollar industry on a lie. “kylie jenner got lip injections, lied about it, saying it was just the way she lines them, creating a wave of yt women looking like mirandasings, then made a brand of lipkits (ya know, capitalizing on a lie), & then sold the company to a billionaire corporation to deceive forbes,” Chika tweeted.
DrinksPosted by
Classic Rock 105.1

Budweiser’s 4th of July Ad Gives Chills for Some, Mixed Emotions for Others

There are mixed emotions over Budweiser's latest ad featuring Bill Pullman. The company posted the ad on Twitter this week, and the comments section has responses from all over the world. For some, though, it might cause a bit of cognitive dissonance: On one hand, it is a chill-inducing, bravado-filled show of patriotism and American Pride. On the other hand, it promotes receiving the coronavirus vaccine.
Atlanta, GAbeltline.org

Join Us for Weekly BeltLine Run Club Meetups

We gather at 6:15 p.m. and head out for a 2- or 4-mile fun run on the trail promptly at 6:30. Runners and walkers of all levels, strollers (with kids in ‘em even), and pets are all welcome! Discounted sips are waiting for us upon our return, and you’ll even have a chance to win some cool swag in our post-run raffle. Our meetups are always free and open to everyone – no registration needed – so just show up ready to have fun. It’s a great way to stay in touch with your running buddies and even meet some new ones.
Fullerton, CAL.A. Weekly

D.I. to Play at the Doll Hut

D.I. to Play at the Doll Hut: Fullerton punks D.I. formed in 1981 when the Adolescents took a break and Casey Royer, also formerly of Social Distortion, wanted something to do. Fast-forward to now, and they have a bunch of albums and EPs out while their live shows are always...
Hair CareTrendHunter.com

Doll-Themed Hairstyling Tools

The CHI x Barbie hairstyling tools are a new collaboration collection from the two brands that will provide consumers with a themed way to achieve a wide range of different hairstyles from home. The products within the collection include the Titanium Hairstyling Iron and the Barrel Deep Waver, which each feature distinct Barbie-themed branding that's reminiscent of yesteryear.
LifestyleThrive Global

The Accordion and the Bridal Doll

I was born one month and 25 days after World War II began. I was two years old when Pearl Harbor was attacked. I don’t remember much until I was about four years old. My father was an air raid warden and was responsible for turning off the streetlights on our block during an air raid. I remember sitting on my mother’s lap in awe, looking at the searchlights that blazed across the sky accompanied by the sounds of sirens. She reassured me that all was well and I, in my childhood sense of wonder and curiosity, pondered the idea of what she meant.
Queens, NYWestern Queens Gazette

Join Us In Celebrating Our 39th Anniversary!

We are celebrating the Queens Gazette’s 39th anniversary – but unlike Jack Benny who was “eternally 39,” we look forward to hitting 40, and many, many more anniversaries – at least another four decades. But for now we continue one story and post at a time, one page at a time and one issue sent to the printer and then delivered per week – whether to local libraries, banks, markets, senior centers and other spots, or online, reaching around the world with the touch of a few buttons. The Gazette literally gets printed on paper each week, but also is disseminated daily digitally, on our website, qgazette.com, and social media platforms (Twitter, Facebook and Instagram). (Our glossy color magazine, the Queens Scene has just entered its eighth year, and is also available online at QueensScene.com, as well as on paper.)
EntertainmentA.V. Club

The chocolate river in Willy Wonka was a stinky, gross cesspool

In a world of pure imagination, you find yourself pretending that a stinky, brown-colored, shallow river is actually a decadent chocolate stream. It turns out the iconic chocolate river Augustus Gloop falls into in Willy Wonka And The Chocolate Factory (1971), wasn’t chocolate at all. Instead, it was a gross, leftover coffee-filled, shallow bed of water.
Home & GardenEastern New Mexico News

Doll furniture ahead on show

Information on adding embellishments to doll furniture, using reclaimed doors, and using one pattern to make four jackets will be the featured topics on “Creative Living” 9:30 p.m. Tuesday and noon Thursday (all times Mountain). Jana Beus makes doll furniture, and she’s going to show several ways to add embellishments...
Celebritiescbslocal.com

Indi Star Joins Us!

She acts, she sings, she dances...she's a rising star! Indi Star joins Cody to talk about her new single, and what else she's up to!
CelebritiesTODAY.com

He was famous for being 'the pregnant man.' Here's where Thomas Beatie is now

It's been thirteen years since Thomas Beatie sat down for his first TV interview and told Oprah — and the world — how he could possibly be pregnant, as a man. Today the concept of a transgender man giving birth is hardly novel, although research, education and awareness are still severely lacking. But society has come a long way, and so has Beatie. In honor of Pride Month, the father of four, now a stockbroker in Phoenix, spoke to TODAY Health about how he thinks the trans community benefited from the media attention his pregnancy garnered, and how he and his family are doing today.
MusicBillboard

Kane Brown & Blackbear Pair on Pop Track 'Memory'

“Memory” goes to digital service providers & pop radio July 9. Following collaborations with such non-country artists as Becky G and Camila Cabello, country superstar Kane Brown’s newest duet is with pop producer/songwriter Blackbear. “Memory” goes to digital service providers and pop radio July 9 and will be worked by...
MusicPosted by
101.9 KING FM

Top 30 Glam Metal Albums

You'd be hard-pressed to find a rock subgenre more critically reviled than glam metal. Often referred to derisively as hair metal or pop-metal, glam metal began germinating in the late ‘70s inside Sunset Strip rock clubs like Gazzarri’s, the Troubadour, the Starwood and the Whisky a Go Go. Glam metal acts mixed the thundering, theatrical hard rock of Aerosmith, Kiss and Alice Cooper with the campy androgyny of glam rock and punk luminaries like David Bowie, T. Rex and the New York Dolls.
RestaurantsCape Gazette

Sydneys is now open on Tuesday - join us for Burger Night

Join us on Tuesday at Sydney’s for Burger Night. Wednesday, June 30 starting at 7:30 p.m. Join us for the cars and stay for the food - “American Food with a Southern Twist”. Indoor and outdoor seating available. Carry-out is always available. Live entertainment on weekends. Call (302) 313-4770 for...