Join us for an Audacy Check In with the Goo Goo Dolls

We are celebrating the Queens Gazette’s 39th anniversary – but unlike Jack Benny who was “eternally 39,” we look forward to hitting 40, and many, many more anniversaries – at least another four decades. But for now we continue one story and post at a time, one page at a time and one issue sent to the printer and then delivered per week – whether to local libraries, banks, markets, senior centers and other spots, or online, reaching around the world with the touch of a few buttons. The Gazette literally gets printed on paper each week, but also is disseminated daily digitally, on our website, qgazette.com, and social media platforms (Twitter, Facebook and Instagram). (Our glossy color magazine, the Queens Scene has just entered its eighth year, and is also available online at QueensScene.com, as well as on paper.)