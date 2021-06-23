Cancel
Lincoln, NE

Lincoln woman shot by husband dies in hospital

Lincoln Daily
Lincoln Daily
 9 days ago

(Lincoln Police Department)

(LINCOLN, Neb.) The 78-year-old victim shot in the head by her husband over the weekend died from her injuries Wednesday, 10/11Now reported.

According to court documents, Janet Kotopka was shot by her husband John Kotopka, 80, because he was exhausted from taking care of Janet, who has Alzheimer's.

Janet was transported to a Lincoln hospital shortly after the shooting, where she died on Wednesday morning.

Crime scene technicians were able to locate the firearm while processing the scene.

John Kotopka was arrested around 9 a.m. Sunday and booked for first-degree assault and use of a deadly weapon.

After Janet's death, police say those charges could be upgraded by the county attorney pending an autopsy.

Lincoln Daily

Lincoln Daily

Lincoln, NE
