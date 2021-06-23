Cancel
Bonita Springs, FL

Bonita Springs throwing the annual 4th of July celebration

By Lauryn Moss
Prepare your red, white and blue for the annual Fourth of July “Star-Spangled Bonita” event.

The City of Bonita Springs event kicks off with live music starting at 7 p.m.

A golf cart flow parade will follow the live music.

The night will wrap up with a firework and laser light show at dusk.

The Fourth of July celebration is free of cost.

The “Star-Spangled Bonita” event will be located at Riverside Park. The address to Riverside Park is 10450 Reynolds St., Bonita Springs, FL 34135.

Read the latest Fort Myers, Florida news and weather from FOX 4 WFTX, updated throughout the day.

