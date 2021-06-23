Bonita Springs throwing the annual 4th of July celebration
Prepare your red, white and blue for the annual Fourth of July “Star-Spangled Bonita” event.
The City of Bonita Springs event kicks off with live music starting at 7 p.m.
A golf cart flow parade will follow the live music.
The night will wrap up with a firework and laser light show at dusk.
The Fourth of July celebration is free of cost.
The “Star-Spangled Bonita” event will be located at Riverside Park. The address to Riverside Park is 10450 Reynolds St., Bonita Springs, FL 34135.